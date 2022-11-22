China Matters releases a short video "11 Reasons why I've Fallen in Love with Beijing" to tell an American vlogger's view

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From rich culture and history to convenient and enriched lifestyle, Beijing is an attractive place in the view of BeeRose who is from the U.S. and has been living in China for three years. In this video, she shares 11 reasons that make her love staying in Beijing.

Beijing is one of the four great ancient capitals of China with a history of over 3000 years. The Beijing government has also been making great efforts to preserve historical landmarks and cultural heritage which provide visitors with a flavour of its unique culture.

In this video, BeeRose is also impressed by Beijing's rapid technological advances and convenient modern lifestyle. From tiny street vendors to big brands, a huge number of businesses in Beijing accept mobile payments.

"You have a little bar code that comes up. You scan it. Or you scan someone else's bar code and you pay for it. Done! So easy! So simple! So cool!" said BeeRose.

Beijing is also a global city with food and goods from across the world, which makes BeeRose feel at home. Moreover, she also met her love of life in Beijing and formed a family.

"I was looking for my one in a million in the United States but actually, I found my one in a billion in China," said BeeRose.

