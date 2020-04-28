China Matters Releases Behind The Scenes Video of Photographers Capturing Frontline Workers During COVID-19 Pandemic

In order to record these medical workers in the fight against COVID-19, a group of over 60 photographers were involved in the project. Some 40,000 medical workers were photographed, who risked their lives in aid of medical treatment in Hubei Province. In the photos, all characters reveal their faces that have long been covered by surgical masks and goggles in work, many with clear marks and impressions on their faces.

Three months have passed from the early stage of the epidemic when the coronavirus began spreading from Wuhan. The number of confirmed cases grew very quickly, which brought huge pressure to the local medical system. More than 40,000 medical workers from across China headed to the epicenter to assist with COVID-19 treatment. They did not only help ease the shortage of local medical workers, but brought plenty of protective gear according to China Matters.

Through tough measures and cooperation between different sectors for prevention and control, the situation in Wuhan gradually came under control. On April 8, 2020, Wuhan reopened after 76 days' lockdown. By April 26, the number of COVID-19 patients in Wuhan, once the epicenter of coronavirus in China, has dropped to zero, a health official said. The portrait album project hopes to shed light and provide an insight into the fight against COVID-19 in Wuhan.

