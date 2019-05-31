China Mattress Markets, 2009-2018 & 2018-2020

DUBLIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Mattress Market in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

One of the main engines for the development of the Chinese mattress sector has been the growth of international trade. China is the world's largest mattress exporter, representing about one-third of global mattress exports. For more than 10 major global mattress markets, China is the top provider of mattresses. Among them, it is worth mentioning the USA, which is the largest outlet market for Chinese mattresses, absorbing 60% of China's mattress exports in 2017. Other large markets that source mattresses predominantly from China are Australia, Japan, and South Korea.



This report provides a detailed overview of the mattress market in China, current size and forecasts up to 2020, enhanced by historical trends, international trade data, analysis of the production and the distribution systems and information on major players. The study has been carried out involving direct interviews with Chinese and international mattress manufacturers operating in China.



The focus includes for each of the two markets:

Basic data on the mattress sector

Mattress consumption forecasts

Chinese penetration on the US/ Japan mattress markets

mattress markets Mattress import from China by filling materials: foam, innerspring mattress

The Chinese mattress production is analyzed by including historical series in value and volume and a benchmark with major mattress producing countries in the world.

Mattress production in China is broken down by:

Filling materials (innersprings and non-innersprings)

Major producing areas

The analysis of the mattress production system is completed with a selection of leading industry suppliers for filling materials, mattress machinery and innerspring units.



The Chinese mattress market analysis provides a global view of the major markets for mattress consumption. The analysis is carried out through data on local major demand determinants (disposable income, population, urbanization, investments in residential and non-residential building). Consumers' trends and preferences are also indicated.



An in-depth analysis of the competitive system identifies the leading Chinese manufacturers by mattress production, sales, and exports. Updated company profiles of top 35 manufacturers set forth data on total company's turnover, number of employees, export share, mattress turnover, manufacturing plants localization and company's distribution channels. The competitive system analysis identifies also a selection of leading international mattress manufacturers operating on the Chinese market, providing a description of their distribution strategies.



The supply structure of the Chinese mattress industry is analysed by the degree of specialization, workforce (number of employees), filling materials and price segmentation (super premium, premium and mass markets). A selection of leading Chinese mattress manufacturers active in each segment is provided.



Mattress imports and exports are broken down by country and by geographical region of origin/destination.



The chapter on the mattress distribution system offers the analysis of the major sales channels for mattresses and their trends, including short profiles of the leading furniture chains. A focus on the hospitality segment includes data and trends on the hotel room stock and a list of major mattress manufacturers serving the hospitality segment.



Around 250 addresses of key operators among which manufacturers, suppliers and retailers, are included, with company's addresses, website, email contacts and product portfolio.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Data gathering and processing methodology



1. Executive Summary

Production, exports, imports, consumption of Mattress in China, 2009-2018



2. Mattress Production

Mattress Production in China. 2009-2018. US$ million

Global Mattress Production by major producing countries, 2017

Mattress production in China. Millions of units, 2012-2018

Production of mattress by region, 2017

Mattress manufacturers' facilities in a sample of companies

Mattress production by filling materials

Innerspring, non-innerspring mattresses, 2017

Selected mattress industry suppliers



3. International Trade

China. Imports and export of mattresses by country and by geographical area, 2012-2017. US$ million and Percentage values

The US and Japanese mattress markets

The mattress sector. Basic data. 2008-2017

Mattress consumption forecasts. 2019, 2020

Chinese penetration of the US mattress market, 2008-2017. Percentage

Mattress import from China by filling materials, 2008-2017. US$ million



4. The Mattress Market

Mattress Consumption in China, 2009-2018. US$ million

Global Mattress Consumption by major markets, 2017

Demand determinants

Mattress consumption forecast, 2019-2020



5. The competitive system

Leading manufacturers: mattress production

Leading manufacturers: domestic mattress sales

Leading manufacturers: mattress exports

Profiles of leading Chinese manufacturers

Foreign companies: profiles of leading mattress manufacturers



6. Supply structure

Degrees of specialization

Employment in the mattress industry

Filling materials: innerspring, non-innerspring

Price segmentation



7. Distribution System

A selection of leading Chinese mattress manufacturers: number and type of stores served, 2017

Short profiles of leading furniture chains operating in China

Contract segment



8. Trade Fairs



Annex 1. Wealth Distribution: Focus On The Luxury Segment

Annex 2. List Of Manufacturers And Retailers

Annex 3. List Of Suppliers

Companies Mentioned



Aidi

Airland

Aishu

Aris

Bayi

Dazhiran

De Rucci Beddings

EON Living

Fengyang

Goodnight Home Furniture

Healthcare-Mlily

Homey Industrial Group

Huaweimei Furniture

Jason Furniture-Kuka

Jiaxing Yuan Chang Furniture-Mellkit

King Koil

Lianle Bedding

Man Wah

Mengshen

Quanyou Furniture

Red Apple

Relux Mattress

Royale Furniture

Shenyang Mengbao

Shenzhen Hengang Industries

Shenzhen Yuanchao Household Goods - CBD

Sinomax

Somnus Furniture

Steel Land

Suibao Eurasia Mattress & Furniture

Sweet Night

Wei Lan Mattress Furniture-Weland

Xilinmen Group-Sleemon

Yantai Jisi

Zinus

