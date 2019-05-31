China Mattress Markets, 2009-2018 & 2018-2020
One of the main engines for the development of the Chinese mattress sector has been the growth of international trade. China is the world's largest mattress exporter, representing about one-third of global mattress exports. For more than 10 major global mattress markets, China is the top provider of mattresses. Among them, it is worth mentioning the USA, which is the largest outlet market for Chinese mattresses, absorbing 60% of China's mattress exports in 2017. Other large markets that source mattresses predominantly from China are Australia, Japan, and South Korea.
This report provides a detailed overview of the mattress market in China, current size and forecasts up to 2020, enhanced by historical trends, international trade data, analysis of the production and the distribution systems and information on major players. The study has been carried out involving direct interviews with Chinese and international mattress manufacturers operating in China.
The focus includes for each of the two markets:
- Basic data on the mattress sector
- Mattress consumption forecasts
- Chinese penetration on the US/Japan mattress markets
- Mattress import from China by filling materials: foam, innerspring mattress
The Chinese mattress production is analyzed by including historical series in value and volume and a benchmark with major mattress producing countries in the world.
Mattress production in China is broken down by:
- Filling materials (innersprings and non-innersprings)
- Major producing areas
The analysis of the mattress production system is completed with a selection of leading industry suppliers for filling materials, mattress machinery and innerspring units.
The Chinese mattress market analysis provides a global view of the major markets for mattress consumption. The analysis is carried out through data on local major demand determinants (disposable income, population, urbanization, investments in residential and non-residential building). Consumers' trends and preferences are also indicated.
An in-depth analysis of the competitive system identifies the leading Chinese manufacturers by mattress production, sales, and exports. Updated company profiles of top 35 manufacturers set forth data on total company's turnover, number of employees, export share, mattress turnover, manufacturing plants localization and company's distribution channels. The competitive system analysis identifies also a selection of leading international mattress manufacturers operating on the Chinese market, providing a description of their distribution strategies.
The supply structure of the Chinese mattress industry is analysed by the degree of specialization, workforce (number of employees), filling materials and price segmentation (super premium, premium and mass markets). A selection of leading Chinese mattress manufacturers active in each segment is provided.
Mattress imports and exports are broken down by country and by geographical region of origin/destination.
The chapter on the mattress distribution system offers the analysis of the major sales channels for mattresses and their trends, including short profiles of the leading furniture chains. A focus on the hospitality segment includes data and trends on the hotel room stock and a list of major mattress manufacturers serving the hospitality segment.
Around 250 addresses of key operators among which manufacturers, suppliers and retailers, are included, with company's addresses, website, email contacts and product portfolio.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Data gathering and processing methodology
1. Executive Summary
Production, exports, imports, consumption of Mattress in China, 2009-2018
2. Mattress Production
Mattress Production in China. 2009-2018. US$ million
Global Mattress Production by major producing countries, 2017
Mattress production in China. Millions of units, 2012-2018
Production of mattress by region, 2017
Mattress manufacturers' facilities in a sample of companies
Mattress production by filling materials
Innerspring, non-innerspring mattresses, 2017
Selected mattress industry suppliers
3. International Trade
China. Imports and export of mattresses by country and by geographical area, 2012-2017. US$ million and Percentage values
The US and Japanese mattress markets
The mattress sector. Basic data. 2008-2017
Mattress consumption forecasts. 2019, 2020
Chinese penetration of the US mattress market, 2008-2017. Percentage
Mattress import from China by filling materials, 2008-2017. US$ million
4. The Mattress Market
Mattress Consumption in China, 2009-2018. US$ million
Global Mattress Consumption by major markets, 2017
Demand determinants
Mattress consumption forecast, 2019-2020
5. The competitive system
Leading manufacturers: mattress production
Leading manufacturers: domestic mattress sales
Leading manufacturers: mattress exports
Profiles of leading Chinese manufacturers
Foreign companies: profiles of leading mattress manufacturers
6. Supply structure
Degrees of specialization
Employment in the mattress industry
Filling materials: innerspring, non-innerspring
Price segmentation
7. Distribution System
A selection of leading Chinese mattress manufacturers: number and type of stores served, 2017
Short profiles of leading furniture chains operating in China
Contract segment
8. Trade Fairs
Annex 1. Wealth Distribution: Focus On The Luxury Segment
Annex 2. List Of Manufacturers And Retailers
Annex 3. List Of Suppliers
Companies Mentioned
- Aidi
- Airland
- Aishu
- Aris
- Bayi
- Dazhiran
- De Rucci Beddings
- EON Living
- Fengyang
- Goodnight Home Furniture
- Healthcare-Mlily
- Homey Industrial Group
- Huaweimei Furniture
- Jason Furniture-Kuka
- Jiaxing Yuan Chang Furniture-Mellkit
- King Koil
- Lianle Bedding
- Man Wah
- Mengshen
- Quanyou Furniture
- Red Apple
- Relux Mattress
- Royale Furniture
- Shenyang Mengbao
- Shenzhen Hengang Industries
- Shenzhen Yuanchao Household Goods - CBD
- Sinomax
- Somnus Furniture
- Steel Land
- Suibao Eurasia Mattress & Furniture
- Sweet Night
- Wei Lan Mattress Furniture-Weland
- Xilinmen Group-Sleemon
- Yantai Jisi
- Zinus
