China Medical Devices Industry Report 2020: Domestic Demand is Expected to Expand Further
Nov 10, 2020, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Domestic Substitution & a Heated Capital Market: The Medical Devices Industry in China in 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China's medical devices field has never been considered a high-end market - not even now. But the climate and circumstances are changing very fast. In the old days, advanced medical devices were all imported and provided for inland consumers under strict controls. As for technology, talents and capital are becoming one force; domestic substitution has become an unstoppable trend. It implies the upcoming rise of the industry and the high-speed growth of those local companies in the medical devices industry.
Since 2018, China has become the fourth largest medical device market worldwide, following the US, western Europe and Japan. As the population ages, domestic demand is expected to expand further. Moreover, after the recent accelerated economic development, people require higher-end healthcare services and products. The gap between consumer expectations and actual supply drives industry players to flow into a more sophisticated market.
To catch up on the wind of medical devices, investors need to know which particular segments in the broad industry to aim for and what companies are performing well in the Chinese market. Thus, the author analyzes the macro-level drives, pinpoints benchmark companies in the top three limelight segments and assembles lists of promising picks.
After the analysis, the author believes the medical device industry in China is a relatively 'dormant' gold mine with the full potential to be exploited. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China has depicted a very resilient economy and a dynamic market. The anti-fragile capability is rooted in a relatively stable society and consumption potential of the large-number population.
In this report:
- In the first chapter, Market Dynamics, the author primarily uses the PEST matrix to constitute the analytical framework for comprehensive coverage. Besides, the data-driven analysis in the report outlines China's capital and investment flow and policy overview.
- In Chapter 2, Fast Growth & Multi-baggers, the publisher chooses one benchmark company for each particular segment - medical imaging, heart stents and orthopedics. With a detailed financial look into these target examples, the author builds multiple models to reevaluate companies.
- In Chapter 3, the top 15 public medical device companies and 15 most noteworthy private companies are picked out. These 30 companies represent the current and future look of the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Highlights
Market dynamics
- Critical factors behind the booming industry
- Technology: the core growth engine
- Capital: the invisible hand
- Policy: the lighthouse showing trend
Fast Growth, Multi-baggers
- Valuation analysis of three benchmark companies in top segments
- Mindray: the most expensive medical device stock
- Lepu: the Chinese challenger in heart stents
- Weigao: the next dual-listed star in orthopedics
Most to Watch
- Hot picks in medical devices
- Big names to look out: 15 most investable public firms
- Startups in spotlight: 15 most noteworthy private firms
Appendix
- Detailed information of mentioned companies and analysis
- Investees by Hillhouse, Sequoia China and Qiming Ventures
Companies Mentioned
- AK Medical
- Autobio Diagnostics
- BGI Genomics
- Beijing Aerospace Changfeng
- Blue Sail Medical
- BrosMed Medical
- DK Medtech
- Darma Medical
- Dian Diagnostics
- Double Medical
- Guangdong Biolight Meditech
- Hahai Biological
- Huiyihuiying
- InferVision
- Jafron Biomedical
- Kinetic Medical
- Kinetic Medical
- Lepu Medical
- LifeTech Sciences
- Medtrum Medical
- MicroPort Scientific
- Mindray Medical
- Neusoft
- New Horizon Health
- Ovctek
- Sanyou medical
- Sinocare
- SonoSpace Medical
- United Imaging
- Vocel Cloud
- Wandon Medical
- Weigao Medical
- Yuyue Medical
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yabdvl
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets