China Meropenem Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2025: Sales Value, Sales Volume, Sales by Dosage Form, Major Manufacturers, Prices, Prospects

DUBLIN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Meropenem Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sales revenue of Meropenem in the Chinese market has an increasing trend from 2016 to 2019. In 2020, sales revenue of Meropenem in China was CNY1.88 billion, which decreased 12.2% Year on Year. The main reason is that the COVID-19 epidemic has impacted the hospitals' overall operation. The CAGR of sales value of Meropenem in China is 2% in 2016 to 2020.

Meropenem is an antibiotic that is used to treat a variety of bacterial infections, including meningitis, pneumonia and so on. Meropenem is jointly developed by Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI). It was launched in the Chinese market in 1999. Currently, besides Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, the other main manufacturers in the Chinese market are Shenzhen Haibin Pharmaceutical, CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical Group, Hanhui Pharmaceuticals, and Haikou Pharmaceutical Factory.



The analyst analyzes that as the epidemic situation has been improved and the hospitals resume their operation, sales of Meropenem will have a recovery growth from 2021 to 2025. In addition, the strict limits on the usage of antibiotic drugs and the emergence of drug resistance have driven the demand for more effective antibacterial drugs. Therefore, Meropenem, as a new generation of antibacterial drugs, has the potential to expand its sales in the future.



Topics Covered:

The impact of COVID-19 on China's Meropenem market

Meropenem market Sales value and volume of China's Meropenem 2016-2020

Meropenem 2016-2020 Competitive landscape of China's Meropenem market

Meropenem market Prices of Meropenem in China

Prices of Meropenem in China by regions and manufacturers

by regions and manufacturers Analysis of factors affecting the development of China's Meropenem market

Meropenem market Prospect of China's Meropenem market from 2021 to 2025

Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concepts of Meropenem

1.1 Indications for Meropenem

1.2 Development of Meropenem in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Meropenem in China

1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Meropenem sales in China



2 Sales of Meropenem in China, 2016-2020

2.1 Sales Value of Meropenem

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Meropenem

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Sales of Meropenem by Dosage Form in China, 2016-2020

2.3.1 Injection

2.3.2 Analysis of Other Dosage Forms



3 Analysis of Major Meropenem Manufacturers in China, 2016-2020

3.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Meropenem Manufacturers

3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume

3.2 Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of MEPEM (Sumitomo Dainippon's Meropenem) in China

3.3 Shenzhen Haibin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.3.1 Enterprise Profile

3.3.2 Sales of PAINON (Shenzhen Haibin's Meropenem) in China

3.4 CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

3.4.1 Enterprise Profile

3.4.2 Sales of ShuLuoKe (CSPC Ouyi's Meropenem) in China

3.5 Hanhui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

3.5.1 Enterprise Profile

3.5.2 Sales of Haizhengmeite (Hanhui's Meropenem) in China

3.6 Haikou Pharmaceutical Factory Co., Ltd.

3.6.1 Enterprise Profile

3.6.2 Sales of Anjili (Haikou Pharmaceutical Factory's Meropenem) in China



4 Prices of Meropenem for Different Manufacturers in China, 2020-2021

4.1 Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd (MEPEM)

4.2 Shenzhen Haibin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (PAINON)

4.3 CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (ShuLuoKe)

4.4 Hanhui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Haizhengmeite)

4.5 Haikou Pharmaceutical Factory Co., Ltd. (Anjili)



5 Prospect of Chinese Meropenem drug Market, 2021-2025

5.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Meropenem Market Development

5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Meropenem Market

5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities

5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend



