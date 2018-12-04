China Mobile and Chinese OEMs Showcase 5G Mobile Devices Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), today announced that China Mobile Communication Group Device Co., Ltd. (CMDC) and leading Chinese OEMs, including Xiaomi, OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo and ZTE, are developing 5G mobile devices featuring the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform using the Snapdragon X50 5G NR modem family. Just launched this week at the annual Qualcomm Snapdragon Technology Summit, the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform is the world's first commercial mobile platform supporting multi-gigabit 5G, industry-leading AI and immersive extended reality (XR) collectively, ushering in a new decade of multi-gigabit connectivity and unleashing transformative 5G experiences. At the China Mobile Global Partner Conference in Guangzhou, Qualcomm Technologies and Chinese OEMs will jointly showcase 5G mobile demo devices, including smartphones and a customer premise equipment (CPE), marking a significant step toward accelerating 5G commercialization.

The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at (https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2018/12/05/china-mobile-and-chinese-oems-showcase-5g-mobile-devices-powered-qualcomm)

