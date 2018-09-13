China Mobile Develops Roadside Units for LTE-V2X PC5 Direct Communication Featuring Qualcomm C-V2X Chipset Solution

WUXI, China, Sept. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China Mobile Research Institute, China Mobile IoT (CMIoT) Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ :QCOM ), today announced new roadside units (RSUs) for 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) Release 14 LTE-V2X direct communication (PC5) based on the Qualcomm® 9150 C-V2X chipset solution. Developed by CMIoT and China Mobile Research Institute, the new RSUs will be showcased at the China Mobile booth during the WIoT 2018 expo from September 15-18. The cooperation between China Mobile Research Institute, CMIoT and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. marks the extension of the three companies' long-term, strategic relationship to the automobile and transportation sector, in which companies are working together to explore new technologies and applications for intelligent vehicles, while driving the development and maturity of the connected vehicle industry in China.

The full release is available on the Qualcomm News Center website at

(https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2018/09/14/china-mobile-develops-roadside-units-lte-v2x-pc5-direct-communication)

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About China Mobile Research Institute

With the vision of being China Mobile's technology innovation engine, China Mobile Research Institute is actively in leading industry towards new technologies, supporting exist network operation, and developing new products and important platforms. Through technology innovation, China Mobile Research Institute helps China Mobile to build the company's core competitiveness and transform with healthy development. The Institute is the advocate of the industrialization and commercialization of the C-V2X technology with comprehensive deployments from top-level system design, R&D, standard setting, trials & testing to industrialization. The aim is to prepare China Mobile for the next-generation connected vehicles in terms of the strategic plan, technology solutions, and construction of ecosystem.

About China Mobile IoT

China Mobile IoT Company Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile. Based on China Mobile's overall strategy, China Mobile IoT Company aims to become "a supporter of IoT business services, a provider of specialized modules & chips and a promoter of IoT products". In practice, China Mobile IoT focuses on operating IoT private networks, designing and producing IoT modules & chips, building featured products such as IoV, smart home and wearable, developing and operating IoT connectivity management platform OneLink and IoT open platform OneNET, and promoting IoT solutions. It has formed five major business sectors and a comprehensive IoT "Cloud-Pipeline-Device" architecture.

Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset is product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

