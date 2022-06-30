China Mobile Games Market Report 2022: Resumption of Game Licensing in April 2022 is a Positive Sign

DUBLIN, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Mobile Games 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report explains the analysis on where that growth will come from, which segments are hot now and growing, and what the impact on the holistic games industry will be.



China is worth 1/3 of the world's mobile games market - and rising, and deserves the attention of games companies worldwide. Although the regulations can be challenging, if a company is dedicated to developing a hit game that fits the rules and cultural gaming preferences, there is a strong chance that the effort will pay off in China.



Key takeaways from the analysis:

China's domestic mobile + PC game revenue was $45.49 billion in 2021, up 5.5% YoY and is projected to reach $55.23 billion in 2026 at a 5-year CAGR of 4%

domestic mobile + PC game revenue was in 2021, up 5.5% YoY and is projected to reach in 2026 at a 5-year CAGR of 4% There were 706 million gamers in 2021, down 3.7% YoY, and projected to reach 730m in 2026 at a 5-year CAGR of 0.7%

in 2026 at a 5-year CAGR of 0.7% Growth of the number of gamers is slower than previously projected. This is due to youth gamers leaving the market because of the September 2021 regulatory measures, and primarily impacts the number of mobile gamers

regulatory measures, and primarily impacts the number of mobile gamers In 2021 China strengthened existing regulations, temporarily halted issuing game licenses (ISBN), and shifted toward compliance and enforcement

The resumption of game licensing in April 2022 is a positive sign for the market

is a positive sign for the market Annual ARPU was $64.44 in 2021 and set to reach $75.60 . ARPPU is also on the rise

in 2021 and set to reach . ARPPU is also on the rise Chinese game companies are playing a larger role overseas:

China's export mobile + PC game revenue was $17.3 billion in 2021, up 27.3% YoY and is projected to reach $26.46bn in 2026 at a 5-year CAGR of 8.9%

export mobile + PC game revenue was in 2021, up 27.3% YoY and is projected to reach in 2026 at a 5-year CAGR of 8.9% China has the most developed esports market in the world with an audience of 434 million esports fans

has the most developed esports market in the world with an audience of 434 million esports fans China's 220 game related investment events in 2021 were double that of 2020

220 game related investment events in 2021 were double that of 2020 More than 16,000 metaverse-related trademarks have been filed in China

What's included:

A comprehensive market model and 5-year forecast through 2026 by games segment

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of gamer demand, spending, behavior, and usage for mobile games

Trends analysis that formed our market size and forecast data

Market share estimates for game publishers and Top 10 games lists

Market size & forecast

Growth drivers & trends

Mobile e-sports

Publishers & app markets

Top games

Mobile devices & hardware

Case studies

Financial transaction events

Game approvals & regulations

Analysis of our proprietary survey of Chinese gamers

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Size and Forecast

Mobile gamers and ARPU

Forecast through 2025

2. Market Trends

Growth inhibitors

Covid-19 impact on mobile gaming

Market trends - in depth

Succeeding in the mobile games market

3. Mobile Esports and Streaming

Mobile esports games revenue

Mobile esports participation

Streaming platforms

Top mobile games on streaming platforms

4. Financial Transaction Events

M&A, investment, and IPO activity

5. Publishers and App Markets

Market share of game publishers

Market share of game export revenue

Tencent , NetEase, and ByteDance

, NetEase, and ByteDance Other companies to watch

Leading app markets

Popular app stores

Community app stores and direct download

6. Top Mobile Games and Publishers

Top mobile games by revenue

Top mobile games by download

Top publishers by revenue and download

Top mobile export games

7. Mobile Devices and Hardware

Smartphone ownership and upgrades

5G and smartphones in China

8. Gamer Insights

Demographics

Gamer behavior by segment

Player retention

Discoverability

Popular genres

Popular games

Payments

Spending

In-game purchases

In-game ads

Post Covid-19 impact

Mobile game emulators

9. Getting a Mobile Game into China

Value chain of a mobile game

Leading publishers for import games

10. Game Licensing and Regulations

Unlicensed games

Game approvals

