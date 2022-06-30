China Mobile Games Market Report 2022: Resumption of Game Licensing in April 2022 is a Positive Sign

Jun 30, 2022, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Mobile Games 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report explains the analysis on where that growth will come from, which segments are hot now and growing, and what the impact on the holistic games industry will be.
China is worth 1/3 of the world's mobile games market - and rising, and deserves the attention of games companies worldwide. Although the regulations can be challenging, if a company is dedicated to developing a hit game that fits the rules and cultural gaming preferences, there is a strong chance that the effort will pay off in China.
Key takeaways from the analysis:
- China's domestic mobile + PC game revenue was $45.49 billion in 2021, up 5.5% YoY and is projected to reach $55.23 billion in 2026 at a 5-year CAGR of 4%
- There were 706 million gamers in 2021, down 3.7% YoY, and projected to reach 730m in 2026 at a 5-year CAGR of 0.7%
- Growth of the number of gamers is slower than previously projected. This is due to youth gamers leaving the market because of the September 2021 regulatory measures, and primarily impacts the number of mobile gamers
- In 2021 China strengthened existing regulations, temporarily halted issuing game licenses (ISBN), and shifted toward compliance and enforcement
- The resumption of game licensing in April 2022 is a positive sign for the market
- Annual ARPU was $64.44 in 2021 and set to reach $75.60. ARPPU is also on the rise
- Chinese game companies are playing a larger role overseas:
- China's export mobile + PC game revenue was $17.3 billion in 2021, up 27.3% YoY and is projected to reach $26.46bn in 2026 at a 5-year CAGR of 8.9%
- China has the most developed esports market in the world with an audience of 434 million esports fans
- China's 220 game related investment events in 2021 were double that of 2020
- More than 16,000 metaverse-related trademarks have been filed in China
What's included:
- A comprehensive market model and 5-year forecast through 2026 by games segment
- Qualitative and quantitative analysis of gamer demand, spending, behavior, and usage for mobile games
- Trends analysis that formed our market size and forecast data
- Market share estimates for game publishers and Top 10 games lists
- Market size & forecast
- Growth drivers & trends
- Mobile e-sports
- Publishers & app markets
- Top games
- Mobile devices & hardware
- Case studies
- Financial transaction events
- Game approvals & regulations
- Analysis of our proprietary survey of Chinese gamers
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Size and Forecast
- Mobile gamers and ARPU
- Forecast through 2025
2. Market Trends
- Growth inhibitors
- Covid-19 impact on mobile gaming
- Market trends - in depth
- Succeeding in the mobile games market
3. Mobile Esports and Streaming
- Mobile esports games revenue
- Mobile esports participation
- Streaming platforms
- Top mobile games on streaming platforms
4. Financial Transaction Events
- M&A, investment, and IPO activity
5. Publishers and App Markets
- Market share of game publishers
- Market share of game export revenue
- Tencent, NetEase, and ByteDance
- Other companies to watch
- Leading app markets
- Popular app stores
- Community app stores and direct download
6. Top Mobile Games and Publishers
- Top mobile games by revenue
- Top mobile games by download
- Top publishers by revenue and download
- Top mobile export games
7. Mobile Devices and Hardware
- Smartphone ownership and upgrades
- 5G and smartphones in China
8. Gamer Insights
- Demographics
- Gamer behavior by segment
- Player retention
- Discoverability
- Popular genres
- Popular games
- Payments
- Spending
- In-game purchases
- In-game ads
- Post Covid-19 impact
- Mobile game emulators
9. Getting a Mobile Game into China
- Value chain of a mobile game
- Leading publishers for import games
10. Game Licensing and Regulations
- Unlicensed games
- Game approvals
Companies Mentioned
- 37 Interactive
- Activision
- Alibaba
- Apple
- Applovin
- Archosaur Games
- Asus
- Baidu
- BiliBili
- Black Shark
- Bohemia Interactive
- ByteDance
- Century Huatong
- Ciamen Feiyu
- CMGE
- Cotton
- Crossing Star Studio
- Douyi
- Feiyu
- Fengxing Net
- Flame Corridor
- FriendTimes
- FunPlus
- G-Bits
- Game Trigger
- GEE Capital
- Genimous Group
- Giant
- Happy Elements
- Hiro Capital
- Honor
- Huawei
- iDreamsky
- IGG
- Indra Soft
- iQoo
- Jinke Culture
- Keen Games
- Lenovo
- LG
- Lightspeed Quantam Studios
- Lilith Games
- Line Games
- Lingren
- Madfinger
- Maoshu Network
- Meizu
- Mengyi Technology
- Meta
- MiHoYo
- Mobilus
- Moonton
- Mybo Games
- NetEase
- Ohayoo
- Oneplus
- Oppo
- Ourpalm
- Perfect World
- Pico VR
- Pollarf Studio
- PUBG Cooporation
- QingCi Digital
- Razer
- RealMe
- Reworld game
- Royal Crow
- Samsung
- SeaSun
- Shueisha
- Sky Box Studio
- Starlark
- TapTap
- Tencent
- Tieqi Game
- TopGames
- Vega Games
- Vivo
- Voodoo
- Warner Bros
- XD Network
- Xiaomi
- Yahaha Studios
- Yongshi Technology
- Yoozoo
- Zlongame
- ZQ Games
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6d6u8m
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article