China Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities Databook 2006-2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast across 45+ Market Segments in Mobile Commerce, International Remittance, P2P transfer, Bill Payment, Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, and Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile payment industry in China is expected to record a CAGR of 14.1% to reach US$ 44,062,347.5 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms increased at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2018-2025.



This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment / mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in China. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



Mobile payment industry in China has reached an initial level of maturity across m-commerce, P2P transfers (domestic and international remittance), and bill payment. The next phase of growth will be driven by new payment segments. This includes high value transactions in both retail and B2B segments. Rate of adoption and innovation in high value purchases is a key emerging theme for key players in China, while expansion in existing avenues continues.



Easy to implement QR code technology along with holistic solution offered by mobile wallets are key to strong growth posted by mobile payment industry.



The banks in China are imposing new rules on use of QR codes that is intended to reduce risk, and offer greater visibility in to the spending data of mobile payment services and spending patterns. QR code based payments now have a transaction limit, which has reduced fraud in the industry.

The mobile payments market is majorly dominated by two players - AliPay and Ten Pay with a combined market share of over 90%. Ten Pay merely has done well to significantly increase its market share, while AliPay enjoys a majority market share at over 50% in the mobile payments market space.



It details growth dynamics in 45+ market segments (600+ KPIs) across mobile commerce, mobile P2P transfer (domestic and international remittance), mobile lending, and a range of other payment avenues in China.



Report Scope

This report provides in-depth market opportunity analysis and growth dynamics of mobile payment industry in China. Below is a summary of key market segments:



Market Size and Forecast

Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast across 45+ markets segments on three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.



China Market Share of Key Mobile Wallet Companies

Provides market share by key players in value terms.

China Market Share by Mobile Payment Technology: Provides market share by key mobile payment technologies -

SMS / USSD

NFC

Code Based



Web Based

China Mobile Proximity Payment Market Size and Forecast

Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast by mobile proximity payment.



Mobile Wallet Usage Analysis by Consumer Profile: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.



Retail Spend Analysis through Mobile Wallet: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet. Retail spend categories tracked include food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books / music / video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services



China Mobile Retail Shopping Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)

Market opportunity and growth dynamics in retail shopping by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following segments in China

In-Store Retail

Online Retail

Domestic Online Retail

International Online Retail

China Mobile Travel Booking Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)

Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following mobile travel booking segments in China

Offline Travel Booking

Online Travel Bookings

Online Flight Bookings

Online Bus & Train Bookings

Online Hotel Bookings

Online Domestic Travel Bookings

Online Domestic Flight Bookings

Online Domestic Bus & Train Bookings

Online Domestic Hotel Bookings

Online International Travel Bookings

Online International Flight Bookings

Online International Bus & Train Bookings

Online International Hotel Bookings

Spend During Travel

Transit & Toll - Metro & Cabs Bookings

China Mobile Domestic and International Remittance Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)

Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following domestic and international remittance segments in China

Domestic Remittance (P2P)

Intra City P2P

Inter State P2P

International Remittance

Outbound Remittance

Inbound Remittance

China Mobile Recharge, Bill Payment, and Other Payment Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)

Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following mobile recharge and bill payment segments in China

Insurance Payments

Fuel Bills

Healthcare and Wellness Bills

Rental Payment

Mobile Recharge/Payment

DTH Recharge/Payment

Broadband/Data Cards Recharge/Payment

Landline Recharge/Payment

Credit Cards Payment

China Mobile Financial Services Market Size and Forecast (2016 - 2025)

Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across the following financial services segments in China

Investment Payment

P2P Lending

Charity and Crowd Funding

Social Gifting

Fee

Person to Government (P2G) Payment

Companies Mentioned



WeChat Pay/ TenPay

Alipay

China UnionPay

1qianbao

Samsung Pay

JD Wallet

