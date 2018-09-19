China Money Network Announces Artificial Intelligence Ranking: China AI Top 50

China Money Network unveiled the much-anticipated ranking today during a press conference at the Annual Meeting of the New Champions held by the World Economic Forum in Tianjin, China. The press conference is attended by Nina Xiang, founder and managing editor of China Money Network, Hao Jingfang, the first Asian female winner of the Hugo Award, Prof. Stuart Russell of the University of California, Berkeley, and Georg Schmitt, head of corporate affairs at the World Economic Forum.

The ranking of 50 most successful Chinese AI companies with the greatest potential for future success offers unique company-level insights into China's thriving AI space.

Some outstanding facts from the ranking include the following:

A total of 14 Chinese AI companies are unicorns, or private start-up companies valued at US$1 billion or more. The 14 unicorns, all included in the China AI Top 50 ranking, are worth a combined US$40.5 billion .

or more. The 14 unicorns, all included in the China AI Top 50 ranking, are worth a combined . Only two of the 50 companies had female founders.

27 of the 50 companies are backed by Chinese government related funds and/or the BAT. BAT refers to Chinese technology giants Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent .

. 55.6% of the founders have doctoral or post-doctoral degrees. Over 73% have at least a master's degree.

China AI Top 50 companies are more mature than their peers. Around 80% of the 50 companies have completed series B or later investment rounds. The industry as a whole sees 81% of the companies having just completed series A rounds.

The most active investors in the China AI Top 50 include Sequoia Capital China; Alibaba and its related entities and funds; Zhen Fund; Sinovation Ventures; and Tencent .

"If you want to have a close-up understanding of the Chinese AI industry, this is the report you must read as it is packed with company details and insights," says Nina Xiang, founder and managing editor of China Money Network. "To compile this ranking, we studied over 1,000 companies, interviewed a plethora of industry experts, and visited dozens of companies across China. This 67-page report will let readers see the Chinese AI sector in a different light."

The China AI Top 50 ranking include the following companies (in alphabetical order):

Aibee

Allcure Medical

AISpeech

Appier

Cambricon

Cloudminds

Cloudwalk

CowaRobot

DeepGlint

Deepwise

DJI

Dorabot

EHang

Fourth Paradigm

Geek+

HiScene

Horizon Robotics

Huiyihuiying

iCarbonX

Ice Credit

Infervision

Knowbox

LinkDoc

Malong Technologies

Megvii Technology

Mininglamp

Mobvio

Momenta

Moviebook

Noitom

Orbbec

Pachira

Pony.ai

Quotient Kinematics Machine

Roadstar.ai

Rokid

Roobo

SenseTime

SensingTech

Slamtec

Terminus

ThinkForce

Tongdun

Turing Robot

Tusimple

Tuya Smart

Ubtech Robotics

Unisound

Xiaoi Robot

Yitu Technology

The China AI Top 50 ranking is produced after months of thorough investigations with the China Money Network team analyzing over 1,000 Chinese AI companies and interviewing a plethora of industry participants. The team also communicated with many of the world's top experts, and visited dozens of companies and reviewed tomes of existing research and data.

The ranking is produced with a weighted evaluation system and based on proprietary data China Money Network collected for this purpose. The over 1,000 Chinese AI companies were given scores using a weighted evaluation system. The elements under consideration include 12 items across five areas: tech capability; maturity of products; fundraising; business fundamentals; and future potential.

The ranking also includes detailed analysis of the Chinese AI industry as a whole, and a total of 50 pages of individual company profiles. The profiles provide a snapshot of each company's history, background and future plans.

The report is available at this link:

https://www.chinamoneynetwork.com/china-ai-top-50-2018

About China Money Network:

China Money Network is a leading professional investment and technology media and data company. Founded in 2012 and based in Hong Kong, China Money Network hosts an AI-based bilingual platform that follows China's smart investments and technology innovation every day. The professional team of China Money Network has more than 60 years of combined experience in professional media sectors, with members coming from the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Financial Times, Haymarket Group and Acuris.

Millions of professionals globally rely on CMN specialist news, analysis, research and data to take the business pulse of China by following daily/weekly trends, expert network events, exclusive company rankings, customized thought leadership research, subscription-based digital services. More information available at www.chinamoneynetwork.com.

For more information, please contact:

China Money Network

info@chinamoneynetwork.com

+852-2392-0566

SOURCE China Money Network

Related Links

http://www.chinamoneynetwork.com

