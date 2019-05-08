DUBLIN, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Motion Controller Industry Report, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The motion controller industry in China has seen a volatile growth rate in recent years, in the wake of a shift in the global economy and downstream demand. In 2017, robust growth in both the traditional manufacturing sectors (machine tools, packaging machinery, textile machinery, etc.) and emerging ones (robotics, semiconductors, etc.) gave a boost to the motion controller market, which grew at a rate of over 13%. In 2018, coming off early highs became commonplace in the downstream sectors, which resulted in a smaller increase in the size of the motion controller market. It is predicted, however, that the motion controller market in China will rebound a bit in 2019.

In China, motion controllers fall into three types: PC-based controllers, special controllers and programmable logic controllers (PLC). As the structural adjustment in manufacturing continues in the country, special controller and PLC markets begin to shrink while PC-based controllers are on the rise and will replace the PLC in a broader range of fields because of its performance in motion control. Special controllers, which were first used in CNC, have now made their way into industrial robots, textile machinery and so forth, especially in the industrial robot industry where it will sustain its key role in the years to come.

In the Chinese motion controller market, European and Japanese giants are dominant, but Chinese rivals have emerged. The gap between competitors is narrowing, which intensifies competition. In 2017, the top three players by market share were Siemens, Syntec, and LNC Technology, among which Siemens was way ahead of its counterparts, and Syntec and LNC Technology were two bellwethers in special CNC system field; Advantech and Googol Technology gathered pace in the PC-based motion controller market.

A growing number of companies are moving into the motion controller market as concepts like industry 4.0 and intelligent manufacturing become prevalent and are implemented, as in 2017 when several cases of mergers and acquisitions occurred. For instance, B&R became part of ABB's Industrial Automation division as a new global business unit--Machine & Factory Automation; Servotronix joined Midea Group as the latter's key developer of motion controllers, drives and motors (including customized ones); Estun bought a 100% stake in TRIO, a British motion controller maker. In December 2018, Shanghai MOONS' Electric Co., Ltd. announced the acquisition of T Motion to strengthen its competence in the high-end motion control solution market.

China Motion Controller Industry Report, 2018-2023 highlights the following:

Major Motion Controller Manufacturers in China



