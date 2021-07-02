China Moxifloxacin Market Investigation Report 2021: Sales 2016-2020, Major Manufacturers 2016-2020, Prices 2020-2021, Prospects 2021-2025

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Moxifloxacin Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Moxifloxacin is a fourth-generation synthetic quinolone antibacterial drug (8-methoxy-fluoroquinolone antibiotic) developed by Bayer Vital GmbH. It was approved for marketing by the FDA in December 1999.

Moxifloxacin can be used to treat several infections, including respiratory infections, cellulitis, anthracnose, endocarditis, intra-abdominal infections, meningitis and tuberculosis. In 2002, Moxifloxacin tablets (400mg) were launched in China.

In 2004, Moxifloxacin injection was launched for the treatment of adults suffering from upper and lower respiratory tract infections. In the first half of 2021, in addition to Bayer Vital GmbH, there are several manufacturers in the Moxifloxacin market in China, such as Nanjing Youke Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Chengdu Tiantaishan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Chengdu Zhengkang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Zhengda Fenghai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



The survey data shows that the sales value of Moxifloxacin has grown steadily from 2016 to 2019 in China. In 2020, the sales value of Moxifloxacin fell by 41.23% in China, from CNY1.882 billion in 2019 to CNY1.106 billion in 2020.

Due to the second batch of state-organized centralized procurement of medicines, and manufacturers of Moxifloxacin compete by reducing prices. Moxifloxacin of Bayer Vital GmbH dropped by 77.70%, and Moxifloxacin of Nanjing Youke Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. dropped by 53.07%. The CAGR of the sales value of Moxifloxacin in 2016-2020 is -3.76% in China.



The analyst predicts that with the effective relief of the COVID-19 epidemic, the sales of Moxifloxacin in the Chinese market will have a recovery growth in 2021-2025. In addition, there are 19 pharmaceutical companies that have entered the Chinese Moxifloxacin market by 2020.

It is expected that the price of Moxifloxacin will decline with the addition of new manufacturers, and there is room for growth in sales volume and sales. At the same time, compared with similar drugs, Moxifloxacin has a broad antibacterial spectrum, strong curative effect and other advantages, so the sales volume of Moxifloxacin in China will maintain a growth trend.



Topics Covered:

The impact of COVID-19 on China's Moxifloxacin market

Moxifloxacin market Sales value of China's Moxifloxacin 2016-2020

Moxifloxacin 2016-2020 Competitive landscape of China's Moxifloxacin market

Moxifloxacin market Prices of Moxifloxacin in China

Prices of Moxifloxacin in China by regions and manufacturers

by regions and manufacturers Analysis of factors affecting the development of China's Moxifloxacin market

Moxifloxacin market Prospect of China's Moxifloxacin market from 2021 to 2025

Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concepts of Moxifloxacin

1.1 Indications for Moxifloxacin

1.2 Development of Moxifloxacin in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Moxifloxacin in China

1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Moxifloxacin sales in China



2 Sales of Moxifloxacin in China, 2016-2020

2.1 Sales Value of Moxifloxacin

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Moxifloxacin

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Sales of Moxifloxacin by Dosage Form in China, 2016-2020

2.3.1 Injection

2.3.3 Tablets

2.3.3 Eye Drop



3 Analysis of Major Moxifloxacin Manufacturers in China, 2016-2020

3.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Moxifloxacin Manufacturers

3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume

3.2 Bayer Vital GmbH

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of AVELOX (Bayer Vital GmbH's Moxifloxacin) in China

3.3 Nanjing Yoko Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

3.4 Chengdu Tiantaishan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.5 Chengdu Zhengkang Pharmaceutical Co., LTD.

3.6 Jiangsu Zhengda Fenghai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.



4 Prices of Moxifloxacin for Different Manufacturers in China, 2020-2021

4.1 Bayer Vital GmbH (AVELOX)

4.2 Nanjing Yoko Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (PRIMENOR)

4.3 Chengdu Tiantaishan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

4.4 Chengdu Zhengkang Pharmaceutical Co., LTD.

4.5 Jiangsu Zhengda Fenghai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Fengreineng)



5 Prospect of Chinese Moxifloxacin Market, 2021-2025

5.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Moxifloxacin Market Development

5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Moxifloxacin Market

5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities

5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend

