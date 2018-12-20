China New Borun Announces Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting

BEIJING, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China New Borun Corporation (NYSE: BORN) ("Borun" or the "Company"), a leading producer and distributor of corn-based edible alcohol in China, today announces that all shareholders resolutions proposed at the Company's 2018 Annual General Meeting held today at the Company's headquarters in Shouguang were duly passed.

Specifically, the shareholders passed the following resolutions:

The re-election of Mr. Hengxiu Song, Mr. Jinmiao Wang , Mr. Binbin Jiang and Mr. Xisheng Lu, the election of Mrs. Shufeng Jia as directors of the Company, to hold office until the close of the next annual general meeting.

