China NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 69.5% to Reach $4882.5 Million by the End of 2022 - Forecasts to 2028

NFT industry in China is expected to grow by 69.5% on an annual basis to reach US$4882.5 million in 2022.



The NFT industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 49.6% during 2022-2028. The NFT Spend Value in the country will increase from US$4882.5 million in 2022 to reach US$48332.2 million by 2028.



In 2021, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) were the most popular word, and the popularity is expected to continue in 2022. The NFT industry is also growing with new projects and players in China. This shows the significant growth potential of the Chinese NFT industry, suggesting that many opportunities are untouched or unexplored.

As the popularity of the NFT continues to grow in China, many of the largest internet companies have launched their own NFT trading platforms, which either function as an exchange or marketplace where Chinese consumers can buy and sell different types of digital assets. With the rising number of investors looking to get involved in the Chinese NFT market, there are more opportunities.



Instead of using the term NFT, China uses the term "digital collectibles" to describe non-fungible tokens because of the government's opposition to cryptocurrencies. Despite the Chinese government's concerns surrounding cryptocurrencies, the government is not planning to hinder the growing NFT market as long as it does not lead crypto traders away from conventional finance methods.



At present, most of the NFT transactions in the country are decoupled from cryptocurrencies. In China, NFT purchases are taking place directly through RMB, using traditional non-crypto means, such as Alipay, WeChat Pay, and bank cards for payment processing. The creators of NFTs in the country have not yet opened a secondary market for trading such tokens because of a series of regulations from the Chinese government. However, a pilot digital art trading market is expected to be launched by the government in 2022.



Among the factors that have driven the popularity of NFTs among the general public include the tech-savvy nature of consumers and the country's high smartphone and internet penetration rate. Moreover, the ban on cryptocurrencies from the Chinese government has also supported the popularity of NFTs among consumers over the last 12 months.



The publisher expects the trend to continue over the next four to eight quarters as more and more players, including the government, are entering the NFT sector. This will subsequently drive the popularity of NFTs among the general public, thereby supporting the overall market growth from the short to medium-term perspective.



Leading players in the Chinese NFT market



Over the last 12 months, several major Chinese companies have jumped on the NFT bandwagon. These include internet tech giants, blockchain startups, retail brands, and art auction houses.

In June 2021 , Alipay announced the launch of 8,000 limited-edition NFTs in the country, based on two pieces of ancient artwork from the Dunhuang Caves.

, Alipay announced the launch of 8,000 limited-edition NFTs in the country, based on two pieces of ancient artwork from the Dunhuang Caves. In August 2021 , Tencent , one of the leading social media firms in the country, announced the launch of its NFT purchase and collection platform, Huanhe.

Apart from these big tech players, NFTCN is another leading player in the Chinese NFT industry.



Chinese media firms are launching NFT platforms and collections



As the popularity of the NFT continues to grow among the general public in China, firms across industry verticals are seeking to develop and launch innovative NFT projects in the country.

In April 2022 , People's Daily, the official publication of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), is planning to develop and launch an NFT collection featuring traditional and modern Chinese paintings.

, People's Daily, the official publication of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), is planning to develop and launch an NFT collection featuring traditional and modern Chinese paintings. In March 2022 , Mango TV, the state-owned media firm, announced that it is planning to launch an NFT platform. Notably, the digital collectibles are expected to be based on the firm's current IP holdings. However, if the platform grows, Mango TV is expected to seek new IP partners for developing and launching a range of digital collectibles over the next four to eight quarters.

, Mango TV, the state-owned media firm, announced that it is planning to launch an NFT platform. Notably, the digital collectibles are expected to be based on the firm's current IP holdings. However, if the platform grows, Mango TV is expected to seek new IP partners for developing and launching a range of digital collectibles over the next four to eight quarters. In December 2021 , Xinhua News Agency, the state-run media firm, also announced that it plans to launch digital collectibles in the form of NFT. The publisher expects more such media-focused firms to launch their NFT platforms and collections over the next four to eight quarters, as the interest in NFTs continues to grow among the general public in China .

