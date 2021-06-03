China Nivolumab Markets Report, 2016-2020 & 2021-2025 Featuring Bristol-Myers Squibb, Medarex, & Ono Pharmaceuticals

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 The "Investigation Report on China's Nivolumab Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this market research, after Nivolumab entered the Chinese market, the sales value of Nivolumab in China increased from CNY9.9 million in 2018 to CNY 43.1 million in 2020.

The growth rate in 2020 was 52.2%, which slowed down due to the COVID-19 epidemic. The CAGR of Nivolumab's sales values in China is 108.7% from 2018 to 2020.

Nivolumab is a human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that blocks PD-1, mainly used to treat non-small cell lung cancer, gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma, advanced renal cell carcinoma, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Nivolumab was first developed by Medarex and Ono Pharmaceuticals.

In 2009, Bristol-Myers Squibb acquired these two companies and obtained the patent for Nivolumab. Nivolumab was launched in China in 2018. By 2020, Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharma EEIG is the only manufacturer in the Chinese Nivolumab market.



The analyst analyzes that as the epidemic situation has been improved and the hospitals resume their operation, sales of Nivolumab will have a recovery growth from 2021 to 2025.

Besides, sales will also increase due to market expansion. Currently, Nivolumab has three approved indications, including non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and gastric adenocarcinoma and gastroesophageal junction cancer. Its fourth indication application is at the approval stage.

As the number of approved indications increases, sales will continue to grow. On the other hand, the usage rate of Nivolumab was lower than that of other PD-1 products that have been included in the national medical insurance catalog. If the medical insurance negotiation for Nivolumab succeeds, the price adjustment can reduce the burden on patients, which will increase its usage rate.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concepts of Nivolumab

1.1 Indications for Nivolumab

1.2 Development of Nivolumab in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Nivolumab in China

1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Nivolumab sales in China



2 Sales of Nivolumab in China, 2018-2020

2.1 Sales Value of Nivolumab

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Nivolumab

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Sales of Nivolumab by Dosage Form in China, 2018-2020

2.3.1 Injection

2.3.2 Analysis of Other Dosage Forms



3 Analysis of Major Nivolumab Manufacturers in China, 2018-2020

3.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Nivolumab Manufacturers

3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume

3.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharma EEIG

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of OPDIVO (BMS' Nivolumab) in China



4 Prices of Nivolumab for Different Manufacturers in China, 2020-2021

4.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharma EEIG (OPDIVO)



5 Prospect of Chinese Nivolumab drug Market, 2021-2025

5.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Nivolumab Market Development

5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Nivolumab Market

5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities

5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend



Companies Mentioned

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Medarex

Ono Pharmaceuticals

