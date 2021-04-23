China OEM Digital Transformation Strategy Market Report 2021: Analysis of 21 OEMs' Strategies Including 3 Emerging Automakers - Tesla, NIO, Leading Ideal

DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China OEMs' Digital Transformation Strategy Research Report, 2020-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research on digital transformation of automakers: Tesla is still the best reference



This report analyzes 21 OEMs' strategies and specific measures for transformation. Conventional automakers like Toyota and Changan Automobile have made successes in digital transformation as well, in addition to emerging carmakers.

As the emerging automakers represented by Tesla have been digitally operated from the beginning, they are sought after by consumers and recognized by the market. The emergence of new forces has posed tremendous pressure on traditional automakers who thus have formulated digital strategies one after another to boost digital transformation.

GM's 4S stores have evolved into a '7S modular dealer service system' consisting of New Car Sale, After-Sales Services, Spare Parts, Information Survey, Pre-owned Car Services, Sharing and Financial Support.



Xpeng's '2S+2S' marketing model disassembles '4S' into two parts: online (marketing and parts available on Tmall) and offline (after-sales services and information feedback). Through the dual-channel linkage of 'the Tmall flagship store + offline stores', Xpeng connects both online and offline fields, which not only greatly reduces costs, but also brings consumers with new experience.



Toyota Digital Transformation focuses on five aspects: first, adjusting organizational structure, with high priority on restructuring of TRI-AD, Toyota's advanced software company and segmenting its business into "R&D of Automated Driving Technologies", "Incubation of Innovative Projects" and "Investment in Emerging Areas"; second, launching the Mobility Services Platform (MSPF) for an upgrade to the next-generation mobility services; third, building a cloud service platform for better business and operation models; fourth, creating Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) to reform R&D and production links; fifth, developing digital products, with deployments in autonomous driving, HD map, chip, HMI, etc.



Changan Automobile takes software as its corporate strategy, setting up a software center to enhance its digital transformation. For R&D and production, the automaker builds a R&D cloud platform for advancing construction of smart cities; for marketing, it creates an integrated marketing cloud platform and self-establishes an ecommerce platform; for product digitization, it makes deployments in areas from cloud platform and intelligence to telematics by way of independent construction and cooperation.



Despite great efforts on digital transformation, quite a few automakers still face some challenges, such as:

Underpowered transformation, disputed transformation model, and some departments' reluctance to transform;

Poor ability to attract customers online in digital marketing, and lower-than-expected return on offline high investment;

Under-investment in digital transformation, which blames for conventional businesses;

Lack of software teams and user operation experience.

At present, automakers mainly deploy digital transformation in five aspects:

First, they establish software companies or R&D divisions as well as build software teams through self-construction or cooperation.

Second, automakers set up digital centers internally to coordinate the digital transformation of the entire groups and promote the implementation of overall digital strategy.

Third, automakers can reduce costs and improve competitiveness by allying with other automakers.

Fourth, automakers prompt digital transformation through cooperation with technology companies (such as Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent , Huawei, etc.).

, Huawei, etc.). Fifth, automakers create an online & offline user-centric digital marketing model.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Status Quo of Automakers in Digital Transformation

1.1 Digital Transformation

1.2 Development of Digital Technology and Evolution of Business Model

1.3 Motivations for Digital Transformation

1.4 Opportunities in Digital Transformation

1.5 Competences in Digital Transformation

1.6 Relationship between Automakers' Digital Transformation and "CASE" in Automotive

1.7 Digital Transformation Models

1.7.1 Production Digitalization

1.7.2 Product Digitization

1.7.3 Marketing Digitization

1.7.4 Service Digitization

1.7.5 Management Digitization



2 Digital Transformation of Foreign Automakers

2.1 Toyota

2.1.1 Digital Transformation Layout

2.1.2 Organizational Structure Adjustment

2.1.3 Transformation into a Mobility Service Provider

2.1.3 Mobility Service Transformation Partners

2.1.4 Cloud Service Deployment

2.1.5 Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA)

2.1.6 Automated Driving Solutions

2.1.6 Intelligent Connectivity Partners

2.2 Volkswagen

2.3 BMW

2.4 Mercedes-Benz

2.5 Honda

2.6 GM

2.7 Ford

2.8 PSA

2.9 Hyundai

2.10 Nissan



3 Digital Transformation of Chinese Automakers

3.1 SAIC

3.1.1 Digital Transformation Layout

3.1.2 Management Digitalization

3.1.3 Organizational Structure Adjustment

3.1.3 Cloud Platform Construction

3.1.4 O2O E-commerce Platform

3.1.5 Product Digitalization

3.1.6 BEV Platform

3.2 FAW

3.3 BAIC

3.4 Changan Automobile

3.5 Geely

3.6 BYD

3.7 GAC

3.8 Great Wall Motor



4 Digital Transformation of Emerging Automakers

4.1 Tesla

4.1.1 Competitive Edges

4.1.2 Growth Model & Business Model

4.1.2 Autopilot Team

4.1.3 Software Business

4.1.4 Autopilot OTA Updates

4.1.5 Gigafactory

4.1.6 Direct Sales Model Lowers Much Cost

4.2 NIO

4.2.1 Competitive Edges

4.2.2 R&D Center

4.2.3 Financing and Equity Structure

4.2.4 Marketing-Full Self-operation Model

4.2.5 Experiential Marketing

4.2.6 Investment Status

4.3 Leading Ideal

4.3.1 Competitive Edges

4.3.2 Core Management Team

4.3.3 Financing and Equity Structure

4.3.4 Intelligent Manufacturing Base

4.3.5 Fully Direct Sales Model



5 Trends of Digital Transformation of Automakers

5.1 Digital Transformation Layout of Conventional Automakers

5.1.1 Build Software Teams

5.1.2 Build Digital Centers

5.1.3 Automaker Alliances Cooperate to Get through Difficulties Together

5.1.4 Join Hands with Technology Companies to Promote Digital Transformation

5.1.5 Modularize Production Architecture

5.1.6 User-centric O2O Marketing Model

5.2 Obstacles Encountered by Conventional Automakers in Digital Transformation

5.2.1 Problems in Digital Transformation of Automakers

5.2.2 Automakers Have a Setback in Cooperation

5.2.3 Problems in Marketing Digitalization

5.2.4 Other Problems in Transformation of Conventional Automakers

5.3 Key Points of Digital Transformation of Automakers



