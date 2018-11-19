China Online Education Group Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China Online Education Group ("51 Talk" or the "Company") (NYSE: COE) based in Beijing, and focused on online education, today announced its upcoming investor conference schedule:

Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Asia Pacific Summit

Min Xu, Co-CFO

Singapore

Friday, November 30

Available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day

Mizuho Global Investor Conference

Min Xu, Co-CFO

New York, NY

Monday, December 3

Available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day

About China Online Education Group

51Talk, or China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE), is a leading online education platform in China, with core expertise in English education. The Company's mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company's online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live one-on-one interactive English lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The Company connects its students with a large pool of highly qualified foreign teachers that it assembled using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students.

