China Online Education Group Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule
07:00 ET
BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China Online Education Group ("51 Talk" or the "Company") (NYSE: COE) based in Beijing, and focused on online education, today announced its upcoming investor conference schedule:
Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Asia Pacific Summit
Min Xu, Co-CFO
Singapore
Friday, November 30
Available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day
Mizuho Global Investor Conference
Min Xu, Co-CFO
New York, NY
Monday, December 3
Available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day
About China Online Education Group
51Talk, or China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE), is a leading online education platform in China, with core expertise in English education. The Company's mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company's online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live one-on-one interactive English lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The Company connects its students with a large pool of highly qualified foreign teachers that it assembled using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students.
