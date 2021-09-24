China Online Education Group to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Online Education Group ("51Talk", or the "Company") (NYSE: COE), a leading online education platform in China, with core expertise in English education, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Sep 28, 2021 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on Sep 28, 2021).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States Toll: +1-888-394-8218 International: +1-323-701-0225 Mainland China Toll: 400-120-9101 Hong Kong Toll: 800-961-105 Hong Kong-Local Toll: +852-3008-1527

Participants should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "China Online Education Group."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.51talk.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until Sep 28, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States Toll: +1-888-203-1112 International Toll: +1-719-457-0820 Replay Access Code: 6658686

For more information, please visit http://ir.51talk.com.

