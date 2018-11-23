China Outbound Tourism Market 2018-2024: : Holiday, Visit Friends and Relatives (VFR), Business (MICE) & Others (Education, Medical Treatment)

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

China Outbound Tourism Market is expected to surpass the milestone of US$ 500 Billion mark by the end of the year 2024

The major driving factors for China outbound tourism market are; rising disposable income of the middle-class population, liberal tourism policy like Approved Destination Status (ADS) policy, government support and rising number of Chinese passport holder will foster the China outbound tourism market during the forecast period. China has evolved as a major source of outbound tourism in the world and has become one of the biggest tourism markets across the world with high per capita tourist expenditure.



How Countries are attracting Chinese Travelers



In order to attract more and more Chinese tourists, every country is tweaking its visa policy. Such as the United States begin a 10-year mutual visa validity policy with China in November 2014. As per this new policy Chinese tourist gets a valid visa to travel to the USA, and this visa can remain valid for a period of up to ten years. This new visa policy proved to be a game changer and it accounted for nearly 53% increase in Chinese visa application in the first year of the program compared to last year. In addition to this opening of new air routes from China to the USA by both Chinese and United States airline companies further expanded traveler number to the United States.



Tourism Types: Holiday, Visit Friends and Relatives (VFR), Business (MICE) & Others (Education, Medical Treatment)



Holiday segment is one of the most popular tourism segments among other segments of China Outbound Tourism. The other 3 segments covered in the report are Visit Friends and Relatives (VFR), Business (MICE) & Others (Education, Medical Treatment). This report provides you in-depth analysis of tourism type from various perspectives like the market, visitor numbers, market share, visitor share etc by country wise.



Country Analysis: China Outbound Tourists Visits



In this reports, we have covered the top 10 destinations for China outbound tourism. Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea are most preferred by Chinese tourist because of cultural similarity, affordability and accessibility. In this report, we have done a comprehensive analysis of each country in terms of a number of Chinese tourist visit, market & forecast and number of associated factors that impacted China Outbound Tourism. The ten countries studied in the report are as follow: Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United States, and Hong Kong



Country Analysis: China Outbound Tourists Market (Spending)



The United States has one of the largest Tourism Receipt from China. This report covers various share analysis of China outbound tourism like china outbound visitor market share & forecast by country, China outbound tourist market share by tourism type (Holiday, VFR, MICE & Others).



Market Dynamics



China Outbound Tourism: Growth Drivers



China's Approved Destination Status (ADS) Policy Stimulate Chinese Travel Abroad

Approved Destination Status (ADS) Policy Stimulate Chinese Travel Abroad ADS Approved Countries

Impact of ADS on Chinese Outbound Travel

GDP Growth Rate Development

Growing Middle Class and Rich Class Population in China

Strong Government Support

New National Tourism Strategy of China will Augment Outbound Tourism

will Augment Outbound Tourism Opening of China's Outbound Travel Sector to Foreign Capitalized Tour Companies

Challenges in China Outbound Tourism



Challenges Chinese Travelers Face (NEW)

Restrictions and Changes

Negative Influence:

Chinese Outbound Tourists Concerns Before Departure

Tourism Types Covered in this report



All countries have been analyzed with consideration of following key travel segments

Holiday Tourists Arrivals & Market (Spending)

Visit Friends and Relatives (VFR) Arrivals & Market (Spending)

Business (MICE) Arrivals & Market (Spending)

Others Arrivals & Market (Spending)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definition



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. China Outbound Tourism

4.1 Tourists Numbers

4.2 Tourists Market



5. Tourists Share - China Outbound Tourism

5.1 Countries

5.2 Tourism Types - Holiday, VFR, Business & Others

5.3 By Countries - Tourism Type Share

5.3.1 Holiday

5.3.2 Visit Friends & Relatives (VFR)

5.3.3 Business - MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions)

5.3.4 Others (Education, Medical Tourism)



6. Market (Spending) Share - China Outbound Tourism

6.1 Countries

6.2 Tourism Types - Holiday, VFR, Business & Others

6.3 By Countries - Tourism Types Market Share

6.3.1 Holiday

6.3.2 Visit Friends & Relative (VFR)

6.3.3 Business - MICE (Meetings, Incentive, Conferences & Exhibitions)

6.3.4 Others (Education, Medical Tourism)



7. Tourism Types - China Outbound Tourists Numbers

7.1 Holiday

7.2 Visit Friends & Relatives (VFR)

7.3 Business (MICE)

7.4 Others



8. Tourism Types - China Outbound Tourist Market (Spending)

8.1 Holiday

8.2 Visit Friends & Relatives (VFR)

8.3 Business (MICE)

8.4 Others



9. Australia



10. Canada



11. Japan



12. South Korea



13. New Zealand



14. Singapore



15. Taiwan



16. Thailand



17. United States



18. Hong Kong



