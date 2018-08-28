China Passenger Vehicle Transmission Market 2018-2022: In 2017, China Produced 24.81 Million Units, Accounting for 85.5% of the Total Automobile Production

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The market size of transmissions is expanding with the growth of global automobile production and sales. It is estimated that the market size of the global transmission system was approximately USD 150 billion in 2017 and will reach approximately USD 200 billion in 2022. With the upgrade of global automobile consumption, automatic transmissions are gradually replacing manual transmissions.

By operation mode, transmissions are classified into automatic transmissions and manual transmissions. By mechanism and principle, automatic transmissions can be classified into mechanical transmissions, dual-clutch transmissions, continuously variable transmissions and hydraulic transmissions. In 2017, the market share of hydraulic transmissions, continuously variable transmissions and dual-clutch transmissions was 33.3%, 16.9% and 16.1% respectively.

China ranked the first in automobile production and sales for nine consecutive years from 2009 to 2017. In 2017, the production volume of passenger vehicles in China was about 24.81 million units, accounting for about 85.5% of the total automobile production. In 2017, the sales volume of automatics accounted for more than 60%, or 10 million, of the sales volume of passenger vehicles in China. And the transmissions of these automobiles are mostly the products of multinational companies such as Aisin, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and BorgWarner. Some were made in China, and others were imported to China. The penetration rate of the automatic transmissions made by domestic manufacturers was lower than 10%.

According to the researcher, most of the automatic transmissions of domestic brand automobiles rely on foreign technologies or imports. For example, Dongfeng Motor Corporation uses Aisin 6AT for passenger vehicles A9, AX7, L60, Getrag's dual-clutch transmissions for passenger vehicle AX5, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG's transmissions for its representative commercial vehicle Dongfeng KX. China FAW Group Corporation uses Aisin's automatic transmissions for its independent brands Hongqi and Besturn. The automatic transmissions of domestic brand coaches are mostly the products of Allison Transmission and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.





