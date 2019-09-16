China Pegaspargase Markets, 2013-2017, 2018 & 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Pegaspargase Market, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sales value of Pegaspargase kept rising after the drug was launched in China. In 2017, it reached about CNY 74 million, representing a CAGR of 20.10% from 2013 to 2017. As environmental pollution and decoration pollution worsens, the number of leukemia patients in China will keep increasing. Therefore, the market size of Pegaspargase in China will continue to expand from 2019 to 2023. By then, in addition to Aiyang by Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd., more Pegaspargase products will be approved to be put on the market.

According to the report, branded Pegaspargase (trade name: Oncaspar) was developed by Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. In 1994, it was approved by the FDA to be applied to those who have acute lymphoblastic leukemia and are allergic to L-asparaginase. In 2000, it was approved by the FDA to be used in the first-line treatment of newly diagnosed leukemia patients. For many reasons, Oncaspar has not been approved to be sold in China.



In 2009, the generic Pegaspargase injection developed by Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd. was approved by the CFDA to be sold in China. By Aug. 2019, only Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd. has been approved to sell Pegaspargase in China. Other Chinese pharmaceutical companies such as Beijing SL Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. are also developing generic Pegaspargase. Their Pegaspargase products are expected to be launched in China by 2023.



In China, Pegaspargase is used to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Those who are allergic to natural L-asparaginase can try Pegaspargase. In general, Pegaspargase is used together with other chemotherapy drugs such as vincristine (Oncovin), methotrexate, cytarabine, daunorubicin and pirarubicin. Only when the combined use is confirmed inapplicable will it be used alone. Pegaspargase has proved to have similar curative effect as natural L-asparaginase. It can be used to treat those who are seriously allergic to natural L-asparaginase as well as those who have non-Hodgkin's lymphoma or acute myeloid leukemia.



Topics covered:

Incidence of leukemia in China

Status of China's Pegaspargase market

Pegaspargase market Retail prices of Pegaspargase in China

Major factors influencing the development of China's Pegaspargase market

Pegaspargase market Prospect of China's Pegaspargase market from 2019 to 2023

Pegaspargase market from 2019 to 2023 Progress of generic Pegaspargase in China

Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concepts of Pegaspargase

1.1 Indications for Pegaspargase

1.2 Development of Pegaspargase in China

1.3 Patents and Government Approval on Pegaspargase in China

1.4 Progress of Generic Pegaspargase in China



2 Sales of Pegaspargase in China, 2013-2017

2.1 Sales Value of Pegaspargase

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Pegaspargase

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Sales of Pegaspargase by Dosage Form in China, 2013-2017

2.3.1 Injections

2.3.2 Development Trend of Dosage Forms



3 Analysis on Major Pegaspargase Manufacturers in China, 2013-2017

3.1 Analysis on Market Share of Major Pegaspargase Manufacturers

3.1.1 Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Market Share by Sales Volume

3.2 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of Pegaspargase by Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd. in China

3.3 Other Pharmaceutical Companies' Progress in R&D of Pegaspargase in China



4 Prices of Pegaspargase in China, 2017-2018

4.1 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd. (Aiyang)

4.2 Price Trend of Pegaspargase



5 Prospect of China's Pegaspargase Market, 2019-2023

5.1 Factors Influencing Development of China's Pegaspargase Market

5.1.1 Favorable Factors

5.1.2 Unfavorable Factors

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend



