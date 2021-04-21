China Pembrolizumab Market Report 2021: Revenue in 2020 Reached CNY 294.75 Million, a CAGR of 284.67% for 2018-2020 - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on the Chinese Pembrolizumab Market, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After Pembrolizumab entered the Chinese market, its sales revenue has increased several times. The revenue in 2020 reaches approximately CNY 294.75 million, and the CAGR is 284.67% from 2018 to 2020.

The market size of Pembrolizumab will expand in the future due to the increased numbers of approved indications.

Pembrolizumab is a humanized PD-1 monoclonal antibody used for cancer immunotherapy. It currently has the most approved indications, as well as it is used in more tumors' treatments than other drugs are.

China approved Pembrolizumab's first indication in China in 2018, and approved for five more until 2020, including melanoma; single-agent or combined chemotherapy for first-line treatment with positive PD-L1 expression and no EGFR or ALK mutations locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; PD-L1 tumor proportion score (TPS) 1% EGFR gene mutation (negative) and ALK (negative) first-line monotherapy for locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; first-line treatment for locally advanced or metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC); second-line treatment for esophageal cancer; and first-line monotherapy for head squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).



In addition, PD-1-type drug is not very common in the Chinese market, so Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, as the only supplier of Pembrolizumab in China, did not face any threat in the past.

However, in December 2018, a PD-1 drug produced by Junshi Biosciences has been successfully approved for marketing. Therefore, the analyst predicts that from 2021 to 2025, the price of Pembrolizumab in China may be lowered, but the market will continue to expand due to Pembrolizumab's effectiveness and unsaturated demand.



Topics Covered:

The impact of COVID-19 on China's pembrolizumab market

pembrolizumab market Sales value and volume of China's pembrolizumab 2016-2020

pembrolizumab 2016-2020 Competitive landscape of China's pembrolizumab market

pembrolizumab market Prices of pembrolizumab in China

Prices of pembrolizumab in China by regions and manufacturers

by regions and manufacturers Analysis of factors affecting the development of China's pembrolizumab market

pembrolizumab market Prospect of China's pembrolizumab market from 2021 to 2025

Key Topics Covered:

1 Relevant Concept of Pembrolizumab

1.1 Indications for Pembrolizumab

1.2 Development of Pembrolizumab in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Pembrolizumab in China

1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Pembrolizumab sales in China



2 Sales of Pembrolizumab in China, 2018-2020

2.1 Sales Value of Pembrolizumab

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Pembrolizumab

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Sales of Pembrolizumab by Dosage Form in China, 2018-2020

2.3.1 Injection

2.3.2 Analysis of Other Dosage Forms



3 Analysis of Major Pembrolizumab Manufacturers in China, 2018-2020

3.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Pembrolizumab Manufacturers

3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume

3.2 Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of KEYTRUDA (Merck's Pembrolizumab) in China



4 Price of Pembrolizumab in China, 2020-2021

4.1 Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp (KEYTRUDA)



5 Prospect of Chinese Pembrolizumab drug Market, 2021-2025

5.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Pembrolizumab Market Development

5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Pembrolizumab Market

5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities

5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend

Companies Mentioned

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2klk1y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

