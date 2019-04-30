China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Files 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or "the Company") (HKEX: 00386; SSE: 600028;NYSE: SNP) announced that it has filed its 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The 2018 Annual Report is posted on the Company website at www.sinopec.com and can also be accessed electronically at www.sec.gov. Upon request, the Company will also deliver free of charge within a reasonable time a hard copy of its 2018 Annual Report, including its complete audited financial statements.

To request a hard copy, please contact the Company's Investor Relations team by telephone at +86 10 5996 0028, by e-mail at ir@sinopec.com or by written request to Board Secretariat at No. 22 Chaoyangmen North Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100728. Re: 2018 Annual Report.

About Sinopec Corp.

Sinopec Corp. is one of the largest integrated energy and chemical companies in China. Its principal operations include the exploration and production, pipeline transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas; the sale, storage and transportation of petroleum products, petrochemical products, coal chemical products, synthetic fibre and other chemical products; the import and export, including an import and export agency business, of petroleum, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemical and chemical products, and other commodities and technologies; and research, development and application of technologies and information.

Sinopec Corp. sets 'fueling beautiful life' as its corporate mission, puts 'people, responsibility, integrity, precision, innovation and win-win' as its corporate core values, pursues strategies of value-orientation, innovation-driven development, integrated resource allocation, open cooperation, and green and low-carbon growth, and strives to achieve its corporate vision of building a world leading energy and chemical company.

Investor Inquiries:

Beijing

Tel: (8610) 5996 0028

Fax: (8610) 5996 0386

Email: ir@sinopec.com

Hong Kong

Tel: (852) 2824 2638

Fax: (852) 2824 3669

Media Inquiries:

Hong Kong

Tel：(852) 2522 1838

Fax：(852) 2521 9955

Email：sinopec@prchina.com.hk



