China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Second Quarter Highlights

Revenue increased 46.8% to $3.8 million in the second quarter 2020 from $2.6 million in the same period of 2019;

in the second quarter 2020 from in the same period of 2019; Gross margin was 30.5% in the second quarter 2020, compared to 6.4% in the same period of 2019;

Income from operations was $0.1 million in the second quarter 2020 compared to loss from operations of $0.8 million in the same period of 2019, an improvement of approximately $0.8 million ;

in the second quarter 2020 compared to loss from operations of in the same period of 2019, an improvement of approximately ; Net income was $0.01 million in the second quarter 2020 compared to net loss of $0.84 million in the same period of 2019. Earnings per common stock was $0.00 per basic and diluted share in the second quarter 2020, as compared to loss per common stock of $0.02 per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2019.

in the second quarter 2020 compared to net loss of in the same period of 2019. Earnings per common stock was per basic and diluted share in the second quarter 2020, as compared to loss per common stock of per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2019. We completed a foreign trade of COVID-19 testers in the second quarter of 2020. This one-time business contributed approximately $1.7 million to our revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020 .

Ms. Zhilin Li, China Pharma's Chairman and CEO, commented, "The COVID-19 outbreak continued to have a substantial negative impact on our sales of pharmaceutical products. Many people try to avoid going to the hospital for fear of cross-contamination or potential infection. However, the majority of our existing products are prescription drugs. The macro-environment has negatively impacted our drug sales in this period. Fortunately, we completed a one-time foreign trade business this quarter. Due to the continued spread of COVID-19 in the international community, COVID-19 testers have become an urgently needed product in many markets. We have actively leveraged market information as well as our expertise to complete the order in an efficient manner." Ms. Li continued, "along with the lasting efforts to place emphasis on the marketing and sales of our current exiting pharmaceutical products, we continue to explore in the field of comprehensive healthcare. Comprehensive healthcare focuses on people's daily life, aging and disease and pays attention to all kinds of risk factors and misunderstandings affecting health. We aim to leverage our expertise in the PRC for the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical and comprehensive healthcare products for the benefit of human health."

Second Quarter Results

Revenue increased by 46.8% to $3.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. This increase was mainly due to a foreign trade of COVID-19 testers we completed in the second quarter of 2020. Because of the market demand for COVID-19 related products, we received an export order for diagnostic test, which we purchased from a third party. This one-time business contributed approximately $1.7 million to our revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020. This is a milestone of our continuous efforts to explore various niche markets, products and regions based on our experiences and abilities.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, our cost of revenue was $2.6 million, or 70% of total revenue, comparing to $2.4 million, or 94% of total revenue, for the same period in 2019. The decrease in cost of revenue was mainly due to a foreign trade of COVID-19 testers we completed in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $1.1 million, as compared to $0.2 million during the same period in 2019. Our gross profit margin in the three months ended June 30, 2020 was 30.5% as compared to 6.4% during the same period in 2019. The increase in our gross profit margin was mainly due to a foreign trade of COVID-19 testers we completed in the second quarter of 2020.

Our selling expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were $0.7 million and $0.5 million, respectively. Selling expenses accounted for 19.3% of the total revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to 19.7% during the same period in 2019. Because of adjustments in our sales practices, and reform of healthcare policies, we reduced number of personnel and expenses to efficiently support our sales and the collection of accounts receivable.

Our general and administrative expenses were both $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. General and administrative expenses accounted for 8.6% and 13.0% of our total revenues in the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Our operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $0.1 million, compared to an operating loss of $0.8 million during the same period in 2019.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $0.01 million, or $0.00 per basic and diluted common share, as compared to net loss of $0.84 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted common share for the same period a year ago. The decrease in net loss was mainly the result of a foreign trade of COVID-19 testers we completed in the second quarter of 2020.

Six Months Results

Revenue was both $5.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The first three months in this year was impacted by COVID-19 outbreak in China, however there was one-time revenue from the selling of COVID-19 testers around $1.7 million, leading the revenue back to prior year performance.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $1.3 million, compared to $0.8 million in the same period in 2019. Our gross profit margin in the six months ended June 30, 2020 was 24.3% compared to 14.9% in the same period in 2019. The increase in our gross profit margin was mainly due to a foreign trade of COVID-19 testers we completed in the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $0.6 million, as compared to net loss of $1.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease of net loss was mainly due to a foreign trade of COVID-19 testers we completed in the second quarter of 2020.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.8 million compared to $1.1 million as of December 31, 2019.

Our net accounts receivable was both $0.6 million as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, cash flow used in operating activities was $0.2 million, as compared to cash flow provided by operating activities of $0.2 million for the same period in 2019.

CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)













June 30,

December 31,



2020

2019









ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,813,544

$ 1,074,979 Restricted cash

222,996

109,908 Banker's acceptances

11,251

45,756 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful







accounts of $17,342,097 and $17,575,100, respectively

595,733

635,371 Other receivables, less allowance for doubtful







accounts of $23,715 and $22,729, respectively

86,065

46,643 Advances to suppliers

277,900

404 Inventory

3,852,972

3,588,824 Prepaid expenses

397,374

77,120 Total Current Assets

7,257,835

5,579,005









Property, plant and equipment, net

15,631,653

16,313,827 Operating lease right of use asset

90,289

136,779 Intangible assets, net

185,244

205,611 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 23,165,021

$ 22,235,222









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Trade accounts payable

$ 1,025,098

$ 1,366,330 Accrued expenses

180,719

189,880 Other payables

3,753,356

3,560,332 Advances from customers

592,961

505,398 Other payables - related parties

2,152,161

2,071,986 Operating lease liability, current portion

93,510

91,306 Current portion of construction loan facility

2,118,794

2,150,168 Current portion of lines of credit

1,200,650

- Bankers' acceptance notes payable

222,996

109,908 Total Current Liabilities

11,340,245

10,045,308 Non-current Liabilities:







Construction loan facility

1,977,541

2,150,168 Lines of credit, net of current portion

706,264

- Operating lease liability, net of current portion

-

48,701 Deferred tax liability

742,450

753,444 Total Liabilities

14,766,500

12,997,621 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 14)







Stockholders' Equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;







no shares issued or outstanding

-

- Common stock, $0.001 par value; 95,000,000 shares authorized;







43,579,557 shares and 43,579,557 shares outstanding, respectively

43,580

43,580 Additional paid-in capital

23,590,204

23,590,204 Accumulated deficit

(26,620,246)

(25,972,402) Accumulated other comprehensive income

11,384,983

11,576,219 Total Stockholders' Equity

8,398,521

9,237,601 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 23,165,021

$ 22,235,222











CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)





















For the Three Months

For the Six Months



Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Revenue

$ 3,770,723

$ 2,569,408

$ 5,534,678

$ 5,498,681 Cost of revenue

2,620,925

2,405,860

4,190,441

4,678,603

















Gross profit

1,149,798

163,548

1,344,237

820,078

















Operating expenses:















Selling expenses

727,642

505,866

1,053,737

984,557 General and administrative expenses

322,445

334,550

711,004

763,367 Research and development expenses

30,044

66,008

78,863

135,926 Bad debt (benefit) expense

(5,318)

10,092

24,928

23,404 Total operating expenses

1,074,813

916,516

1,868,532

1,907,254

















Income (loss) from operations

74,985

(752,968)

(524,295)

(1,087,176)

















Other income (expense):















Interest income

1,212

12,119

1,598

15,376 Interest expense

(63,144)

(97,254)

(125,147)

(184,034) Net other expense

(61,932)

(85,135)

(123,549)

(168,658)

















Income (loss) before income taxes

13,053

(838,103)

(647,844)

(1,255,834) Income tax expense

-

-

-

- Net income (loss)

13,053

(838,103)

(647,844)

(1,255,834) Other comprehensive income - foreign currency















translation adjustment

5,796

(811,164)

(191,236)

24,701 Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 18,849

$ (1,649,267)

$ (839,080)

$ (1,231,133) Earnings (loss) per share:















Basic and diluted

$ 0.00

$ (0.02)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.03) Weighted average shares outstanding

43,579,557

43,579,557

43,579,557

43,579,557

CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



For the Six Months



Ended June 30,



2020

2019









Cash Flows from Operating Activities:







Net loss

$ (647,844)

$ (1,255,834) Depreciation and amortization

1,305,070

1,575,870 Bad debt expense

24,928

23,404 Inventory write off

-

111,533 Changes in assets and liabilities:







Trade accounts and other receivables

(305,183)

(284,126) Advances to suppliers

(279,380)

(10,615) Inventory

(14,136)

960,946 Trade accounts payable

(323,470)

223,562 Accrued taxes payable

279,748

(43,632) Other payables and accrued expenses

(79,967)

(369,547) Change in bankers' acceptance notes payable

115,468

(781,626) Advances from customers

95,579

31,548 Prepaid expenses

(323,553)

(31,309) Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities

(152,740)

150,174









Cash Flows from Investing Activities:







Purchases of property and equipment

(840,449)

(73,538) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(840,449)

(73,538)









Cash Flows from Financing Activities:







Proceeds from lines of credit

1,919,818

- Payments of construction term loan

(142,209)

(147,475) Proceeds (payments) of related party payables

90,551

(231,252) Net Cash Provided by) Used in Financing Activities

1,868,160

(378,727)









Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

(23,318)

768 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

851,653

(301,323) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period

1,184,887

2,460,527 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$ 2,036,540

$ 2,159,204









Cash and Cash Equivalents

1,813,544

1,655,892 Restricted cash

222,996

503,312 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$ 2,036,540

$ 2,159,204









Supplemental Cash Flow Information:







Cash paid for income taxes

$ -

$ - Cash paid for interest

$ 118,374

$ 178,991









Supplemental Noncash Investing and Financing Activities:







Issuance of banker's acceptances

$ -

$ - Accounts receivable collected with banker's acceptances

270,453

378,585 Inventory purchased with banker's acceptances

304,520

399,455 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

-

233,629

