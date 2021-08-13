China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

HAIKOU, China, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) ("China Pharma," the "Company" or "We"), an NYSE American-listed corporation with a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary based in China, today announced the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Revenue decreased by 35.9% to $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $3.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $0.8 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted per share, as compared to net income of $0.01 million for the same period a year ago, or $0.00 per basic and diluted per share in the same period in 2020. This decrease for revenue and net income was mainly due to a one-time foreign trade of COVID-19 testers that contributed approximately $1.7 million to our revenue in the second quarter of 2020, while we did not have similar kind of income in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Excluding the impact of the one-time deal, our sales increased by 15% over the same period last year.

As of July 10, 2021, we have fully repaid the RMB 80 million (approximately $12.4 million) of the eight-year construction loan facility, which had been fully utilized through May 7, 2014, per the payback schedule. We believe that this will reduce the pressure on the Company's future cash flow and interest expenses.

Revenue was $4.8 million and $5.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $1.6 million, as compared to net loss of $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The deterioration of the financial performance in the first half of 2021 was also mainly due to the one-time trade of COVID-19 testers in the same period last year; however, it was partially off-traded by the increase in sales of our products portfolio.

Ms. Zhilin Li, China Pharma's Chairman and CEO, commented, "In this quarter, the company continued to focus on the consistency evaluation of existing listed products. Our hypertensive drug Candesartan has passed the bioequivalence experiment, which is the key experiment of the consistency evaluation. At present, we have submitted the application materials to the National Medical Products Administration. In addition, we observed an increasing amount of COVID-19 confirmed cases in several cities in China recently. Therefore, we have correspondingly strengthened the production and sales of our epidemic prevention materials, such as medical surgical masks."

Ms. Li continued, "Overall, we are very optimistic about the company's future given the strong foundation of our business and market, including the favorable policies in Hainan Free Trade Port that encourage the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical and comprehensive healthcare products for the benefit of human health. We see considerable opportunities ahead of us and are working to accelerate our growth in specialty pharma and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)."

About China Pharma Holdings, Inc.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of products, focusing on conditions with high incidence and high mortality rates in China, including cardiovascular, CNS, infectious, and digestive diseases. The Company's cost-effective business model is driven by market demand and supported by new GMP-certified product lines covering the major dosage forms. In addition, the Company has a broad and expanding nationwide distribution network across all major cities and provinces in China. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Hainan Helpson Medical & Biotechnology Co., Ltd., is located in Haikou City, Hainan Province. For more information about China Pharma Holdings, Inc., please visit www.chinapharmaholdings.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements set forth above that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to: the achievability of financial guidance; success of new product development; unanticipated changes in product demand; increased competition; downturns in the Chinese economy; uncompetitive levels of research and development; and other information detailed from time to time in the Company's filings and future filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

- FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW -

CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















June 30,

December 31,



2021

2020 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,754,868

$ 957,653 Banker's acceptances

-

53,736 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful







accounts of $18,316,990 and $18,150,493, respectively

409,675

501,892 Other receivables, less allowance for doubtful







accounts of $30,142 and $22,320, respectively

63,770

27,652 Advances to suppliers

2,963

2,238 Inventory

2,978,060

3,705,119 Prepaid expenses

54,034

73,668 Total Current Assets

5,263,370

5,321,958









Property, plant and equipment, net

14,346,122

15,564,200 Operating lease right of use asset

169,807

49,687 Intangible assets, net

164,942

182,146 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 19,944,241

$ 21,117,991









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Trade accounts payable

$ 687,052

$ 1,234,594 Accrued expenses

332,393

177,359 Other payables

3,051,694

2,748,208 Advances from customers

525,579

719,786 Borrowings from related parties

2,824,019

2,134,428 Operating lease liability

83,707

52,070 Construction loan facility

2,167,149

2,298,886 Current portion of lines of credit

2,523,181

2,038,345 Total Current Liabilities

12,194,774

11,403,676 Non-current Liabilities:







Lines of credit, net of current portion

325,072

904,228 Operating lease liability, net of current portion

86,186



Deferred tax liability

813,636

805,556 Total Liabilities

13,419,668

13,113,460 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9)







Stockholders' Equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;







no shares issued or outstanding

-

- Common stock, $0.001 par value; 95,000,000 shares authorized;







45,579,557 shares and 45,579,557 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 45,580

45,580 Additional paid-in capital

24,452,684

24,452,684 Retained deficit

(30,431,267)

(28,839,179) Accumulated other comprehensive income

12,457,576

12,345,446 Total Stockholders' Equity

6,524,573

8,004,531 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 19,944,241

$ 21,117,991

CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)





















For the Three Months

For the Six Months



Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue

$ 2,415,559

$ 3,770,723

$ 4,773,930

$ 5,534,678 Cost of revenue

2,344,559

2,620,925

4,430,200

4,190,441

















Gross profit

71,000

1,149,798

343,730

1,344,237

















Operating expenses:















Selling expenses

445,478

727,642

823,813

1,053,737 General and administrative expenses

329,758

322,445

738,756

711,004 Research and development expenses

53,456

30,044

243,542

78,863 Bad debt (benefit) expense

(4,744)

(5,318)

(12,965)

24,928 Total operating expenses

823,948

1,074,813

1,793,146

1,868,532

















(Loss) income from operations

(752,948)

74,985

(1,449,416)

(524,295)

















Other income (expense):















Interest income

579

1,212

985

1,598 Interest expense

(72,392)

(63,144)

(143,657)

(125,147) Net other expense

(71,813)

(61,932)

(142,672)

(123,549)

















(Loss) income before income taxes

(824,761)

13,053

(1,592,088)

(647,844) Income tax expense

-

-

-

- Net (loss) income

(824,761)

13,053

(1,592,088)

(647,844) Other comprehensive income (loss) - foreign currency















translation adjustment

183,455

5,796

112,130

(191,236) Comprehensive (loss) income

$ (641,306)

$ 18,849

$ (1,479,958)

$ (839,080) (Loss) Earnings per share:















Basic and diluted

$ (0.02)

$ 0.00

$ (0.03)

$ (0.01) Weighted average shares outstanding

45,579,557

43,579,557

45,579,557

43,579,557

CHINA PHARMA HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





For the Six Months



Ended June 30,



2021

2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:







Net loss

$ (1,592,088)

$ (647,844) Depreciation and amortization

1,400,647

1,305,070 Bad debt (benefit) expense

(12,965)

24,928 Inventory write off

121,604



Changes in assets and liabilities:







Trade accounts and other receivables

(120,757)

(305,183) Advances to suppliers

(702)

(279,380) Inventory

890,435

(14,136) Trade accounts payable

(558,912)

(323,470) Other payables and accrued expenses

447,500

199,781 Change in bankers' acceptance notes payable

-

115,468 Advances from customers

(201,063)

95,579 Prepaid expenses

25,421

(323,553) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities

399,120

(152,740)









Cash Flows from Investing Activities:







Purchases of property and equipment

(15,022)

(840,449) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(15,022)

(840,449)









Cash Flows from Financing Activities:







Payments of construction term loan

(154,516)

(142,209) Payments of line of credit

(896,194)

- Borrowings and interest from related party

932,876

90,551 Repayments to related party

(251,861)

- Proceeds from lines of credit

772,581

1,919,818 Net Cash provided by Financing Activities

402,886

1,868,160









Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

10,231

(23,318) Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

797,215

851,653 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

957,653

1,184,887 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$ 1,754,868

$ 2,036,540









Cash and Cash Equivalents

1,754,868

1,813,544 Restricted cash

-

222,996 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period

1,754,868

2,036,540









Supplemental Cash Flow Information:







Cash paid for income taxes

$ -

$ - Cash paid for interest

$ 121,090

$ 118,374









Supplemental Noncash Investing and Financing Activities:







Accounts receivable collected with banker's acceptances

$ 195,021

$ 270,453 Inventory purchased with banker's acceptances

249,198

304,520 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

168,077





