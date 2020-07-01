China Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Analysis 2020 - Changing Supply Chains Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Small molecule drugs represent nearly 90% of pharmaceutical products available in the market. In fact, in 2019, the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research approved 48 drugs, of which, 67% were small molecules. However, drug development and manufacturing is a cost intensive process, and is, at times, characterized by the need for advanced capabilities and specialized facilities, which are not possible for all developer companies to build in-house. This has compelled many of the smaller companies to outsource a significant part of their manufacturing operations to contract service providers. Pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) offer a wide range of services, ranging from process R&D, and clinical / commercial scale manufacturing of APIs, intermediates and FDFs. Some of the benefits of engaging manufacturing service providers include access to larger production capacities, cost savings and reductions in time-to-market. In this context, the advantages of outsourcing to emerging global regions, especially in Asia, are well known. A number of western drug developers have already demonstrated the preference to outsource their manufacturing operations to CMOs or CDMOs in China.



Over the past few decades, the pharmaceutical market in China has evolved into the second largest in the world; as per certain industry experts, it is estimated to surpass USD 300 billion by the end of 2020. Similarly, the contract manufacturing market in the region has also grown into a prominent and promising segment of the pharmaceutical industry. The relatively lower manufacturing costs, availability of cheap and skilled labor, and a supportive regulatory landscape, have led to the establishment of various pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in China by both Chinese and non-China based service providers. The number of FDA approved API manufacturing facilities in the region has doubled during the period 2010-2019. In fact, as of October 2019, 13% of FDA approved pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities are situated in China. These service providers are focused on investing in the development of the necessary capabilities and capacity to stay ahead of the competition in this field.



The changing supply chain scenario due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak is likely to have a prominent impact on the global contract manufacturing industry, including China, in the short term. Having said that, the steps being taken by the pharma players and contract manufacturers are likely to help stakeholders absorb this impact. As pharma companies resume full-scale operation after the coronavirus outbreak, the demand for large-scale contract manufacturing is expected to increase significantly.



This report report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in China. The study also features a detailed analysis, highlighting the capabilities of pharmaceutical CMOs in this region.

Key report features:



A review of the current market landscape of companies offering pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services in China , along with information on year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of product, type of FDFs, type of primary packaging and number of manufacturing facilities.

, along with information on year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of product, type of FDFs, type of primary packaging and number of manufacturing facilities. A detailed landscape of the pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in China , including an analysis based on location of these facilities, highlighting key manufacturing hubs.

, including an analysis based on location of these facilities, highlighting key manufacturing hubs. A brief discussion of various guidelines laid down by regulatory authorities in China for the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals.



for the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals. Brief profiles of key players that offer a diverse range of capabilities for the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products in China .



. A review of the pharmaceutical manufacturing related initiatives of the top 10 big pharma players, featuring analysis by investments made, with detailed information on investments related to R&D centers and manufacturing facilities in established and emerging regions of China , Harvey ball framework, presenting a summary of all initiatives, and a heat map representation highlighting the yearly distribution of the initiatives undertaken by each company.

, Harvey ball framework, presenting a summary of all initiatives, and a heat map representation highlighting the yearly distribution of the initiatives undertaken by each company. A case study of the key recent developments pertaining to the manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs, during 2014-2020, based on several parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership and geography.

A detailed capacity analysis based on the individual reactor capacities of various industry stakeholders, taking into consideration parameters, such as company size and location of the manufacturing facility.

A discussion on industry affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the evolution of this field.



A case study comparing the key characteristics of large molecule and small molecule drugs, along with details on the various steps involved in their respective manufacturing processes.

Key Topics Covered:





1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION



4. CASE STUDY: COMPARISON OF SMALL MOLECULES AND LARGE MOLECULES



5. MARKET OVERVIEW



6. MANUFACTURING FACILITIES OF PHARMACEUTICAL CMOs IN CHINA



7. PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING REGULATIONS IN CHINA



8. COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. 2Y-Chem

8.3. Aurisco Pharmaceutical

8.4. ChemPartner

8.5. Dorrapharma

8.6. Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical

8.7. Infoark

8.8. Ningbo Menovo Pharmaceutical

8.9. Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical

8.10. Shanghai Acebright Pharmaceuticals

8.11. STA Pharmaceutical

8.12. Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical



9. BIG PHARMA INITIATIVES IN CHINA



10. CASE STUDY: RECENT PARTNERSHIP TRENDS



11. CAPACITY ANALYSIS



12. SWOT ANALYSIS



13. MARKET FORECAST



14. CASE STUDY: IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

15. CONCLUSION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q96z7a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

