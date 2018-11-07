China Pigments Market Report 2018: Analysts & Forecasts 2014-2022 - Market is Expected to Register a CAGR of Approximately 6.3%

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "China Pigments Market Outlook to 2022 - By Applications, By Organic Pigments, Inorganic Pigments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes with market projection for future for pigments market and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions for overall China pigments market.

The China pigment industry has witnessed a positive CAGR over the review period 2012-2017 owing to high usage of pigments in several end-user industries such as paints and coatings, plastics and construction. In China, best selling inorganic pigments include carbon black pigment and titanium dioxide, which is majorly used in paints and process of plastics.

With stricter environmental regulations more companies such as Jufa Pigment are focusing on research and development, production and sales of new environment-friendly inorganic pigment.



China Pigments Market Segmentation

China pigment industry is dominated by organized players which focus on high performance pigments, and adoption of green methods of production. Since the products manufactured are exported to developed countries such as USA, UK and others, the manufacturers focus mainly on producing high quality pigments. The inorganic pigments have dominated China pigments industry with more than half of revenue share in the year 2017.



Amongst the inorganic pigment segment, titanium oxide remains the most demand pigment type in China by revenues and is primarily used in paints and coatings industry whereas, pigments such as iron oxide, chrome oxide are also in demand. Organic pigments was majorly dominated by Azo pigments were observed to be on top by capturing more than half of the organic pigments market.



Phthalocyanine pigments and high performance pigments were other important pigments. The paint and coatings segment dominated the China pigment industry. Applications such as plastics, printing inks and construction are other major end users.



Comparative Landscape in China Pigments Market

The pigment market is dominated by inorganic manufacturers but with the implementation of various environmental regulations, the market is moving towards production of high performance organic pigments. Major players in the industry have undertaken expansion strategies and undergone restructuring their supply chain processes to adapt to the environmental regulations and increased investment in sewage treatment plants.

Major players such as Lily group have increased their production capacity due to increased demand from foreign countries and increase in demand from end users for high quality pigments.



For instance, Lomon Billions plans to undertake organic expansion by increasing its production capacity to 1.3 million tons by mid 2020. Major competition parameters include product portfolio, quality, integrated manufacturing process, pricing, technology and end users served. Other major players in the market include Lomon Billions, Yabang pigments, Lily Group, JECO Group, and others.



China Pigments Market Future Outlook and Projections

The growth will be facilitated by growing investment in manufacturing process and product development in terms of color fastness, reduce fiber damage, reduce energy consumption, increase productivity and reduce environmental pollution.



The growth of pigments sector in the future will be highly dependent upon the performance of end-user applications such as printing inks, paper, plastics, foodstuff and others. The pigment market will witness increased investment in high performance organic pigments as major end users demand for high end pigments increase.

Key Topics Covered:



1. China Pigments Market Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Consolidated Research Approach

2.4. Market Sizing and Limitations

2.5. Pigment Product Understanding

2.6. Variables (Dependent and Independent)

2.7. China Pigments Market Correlation Matrix

2.8. China Pigments Market Regression Matrix



3. Overall Chemicals Market Overview - Chemical Sales by Major Countries, 2016



4. China Pigments Market Ecosystem



5. Cross Comparison of China Pigments Market with India Pigments Market, 2017



6. Value Chain Analysis in China Pigments Market



7. Global Pigments Market

7.1. Market Size and Future Projections, 2014-2022E

7.2. Market Segmentation by Product Type, 2017 & 2022E

7.3. Market Segmentation by Regions, 2017 & 2022E



8. China Pigment Market Size, 2012-2017



9. China Pigments Market Segmentation

9.1. China Pigments Market Segmentation by Market Structure, 2017

9.2. China Pigments Market Segmentation by Export and Domestic Sales, 2017

9.3. China Pigment Market Segmentation by Application, 2017

9.4. China Pigments Market Segmentation by Type of Pigment, 2017

9.4.1. China Organic Pigments Market

9.4.1.1. China Azo Pigments Market Segmentation by Azo Pigment Type, 2017

9.4.1.2. China Phthalocyanine Pigments Market Segmentation by Phthalocyanine Pigment Type, 2017

9.4.1.3. China HPP Pigments Market Segmentation by HPP Pigment Type, 2017

9.4.2. China Inorganic Pigments Market Segmentation by Pigment Type, 2017



10. Pricing Analysis in China Pigments Market



11. China Pigments Market: Porter's Five Force Analysis



12. PESTEL Analysis in China Pigments Market



13. Trends in China Pigment Industry



14. Technology Trends in China Pigments Market



15. Mergers and Acquisitions in China Pigments Market



16. Government Regulations in China Pigment Industry



17. Influencers in China Pigments Market



18. Trade Scenario in China Pigments Market



19. Cluster Analysis in China Pigments Market



20. Competition Landscape in China Pigments Market

20.1. Parameters for Competition

20.2. Competition Scenario in China Pigments Market

20.3. Comparative Analysis of Major Pigment Companies in China

20.4. Heat Map of Major Pigments Companies in China

20.5. Company Profiles of major Players in China Pigments Market

20.5.1. JECO Group Ltd

20.5.2. Lomon Billions

20.5.3. Penglai Xinguang Pigment Chemical Co. Ltd.

20.5.4. Jufa Pigments

20.5.5. Lily Group Co. Ltd

20.5.6 Other Major Players in China Pigments Market (Yabang Pigments, Zhejiang Huayuan Pigment Co., Ltd., Changzhou North American Chemical Group, Sunlour Pigment Co., Ltd., Yippin Pigments, Jiangsu Taibai Group Co. Ltd, Longkou Union Chemical Company, Wenzhou Jinyuan Chemiclas Co., Ltd, Hunan Guani Pigment Co., Ltd)



21. China Pigments Market Future Outlook and Projections

21.1. By Revenue, 2018-2022

21.2. By Segments, 2022

21.3. By End Users, 2022

21.4. By Type of Pigments, 2022

21.4.1. China Phthalocyanine Pigments Market Future Projections by Phthalocyanine Pigment Type, 2017-2022E

21.4.2. China Azo Pigments Market Future Projections by Azo Pigment Type, 2017-2022E

21.4.3. China HPP Pigments Market Future Projections by HPP Pigment Type, 2017-2022E



22. Analyst Recommendation: Focus on Technology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nd2rhz/china_pigments?w=5

