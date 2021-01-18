China POU Water Markets, 2015-2019 & 2020-2021 & 2025 with Impact of COVID-19 Insights

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China POU Water Purifier Market, By Type (Counter Top, Under Sink, Faucet Mount & Others), By Technology (RO, UF, UV, Media, and NF), By Sales Channel (General Trade and Modern Trade), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chinese POU Water Purifiers Market was valued USD 6,263.58 Million in 2019 and is forecast to reach USD 11,922.32 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.61% during the forecast period, on the back of growing population and increasing purchasing power of the customers across the country.



Moreover, rapid industrialization and urbanization has resulted in uncontrolled effluent discharge in the water bodies, which has further led to severe water pollution, thereby deteriorating the quality of surface and ground water across geographies. Additionally, over the past few years rise in cases of water borne diseases have been witnessed, which is pushing people towards using water purifiers in order to get safe and healthy drinking water.



China, being the most populated country in the world, has a wide customer base for POU water purifiers. However, penetration of water purifiers in the country is low as compared to other major countries around the world such as Japan and the United States. Rising level of toxic chemicals in fresh water sources has raised concerns among consumers regarding need for clean and safe drinking water Consequently, POU water purifier manufacturers in the country are capitalizing on the opportunity to increase their penetration in China by offering low cost water purifiers.



The Chinese POU Water Purifiers Market can be segregated based on type, technology, sales channel and region. Based on type, the market can be segregated into under sink, counter top, faucet mount and others. Among these, under sink registered the highest demand in 2019 with the market share of 42.15% as these water purifiers are efficient, easy to install when compared with other counterparts.



Some of the major players operating in the Chinese POU Water Purifiers Market are 3M China Ltd., Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture Company Limited, Shenzhen Angel Drinking Water Industrial Group Corporation (ANGEL), A. O. Smith (Nanjing) Water Treatment Products Co., Ltd., Beijing Originwater Technology Co. Ltd., Paragon Water System, Canature Environmental Products Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Litree Purifying Technology Co., Ltd., Ozner Water Purification, Qinyuan Group Co., Ltd.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on China POU Water Purifier Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. China POU Water Purifier Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Counter Top, Under Sink, Faucet Mount & Others)

6.2.2. By Technology (RO, UF, UV, Media, and NF)

6.2.3. By Sales Channel (General Trade and Modern Trade)

6.2.4. By Company

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map

6.3.1. By Type

6.3.2. By Technology



7. China Counter Top Water Purifier Market Outlook



8. China Under Sink Water Purifier Market Outlook



9. China Faucet Mount Water Purifier Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Pricing Analysis



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. China Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competitive Benchmarking

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture Company Limited

15.2.2. Shenzhen Angel Drinking Water Industrial Group Corporation (ANGEL)

15.2.3. A. O. Smith (Nanjing) Water Treatment Products Co., Ltd.

15.2.4. 3M China Limited

15.2.5. Beijing OriginWater Technology Co., Ltd.

15.2.6. Paragon Water System

15.2.7. Canature Environmental Products Co., Ltd

15.2.8. Shenzhen Litree Purifying Technology Co., Ltd.

15.2.9. Ozner Water Purification

15.2.10. Qinyuan Group Co., Ltd.



16. Strategic Recommendations



