China Prepaid Cards Market Report 2021: Market will Increase from $295 Billion in 2020 to Reach $428 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q2 2021 Global Prepaid Card Survey, prepaid card market in the China is expected to grow by 10.6% on annual basis to reach US$ 326,409.3 million in 2021.

The prepaid card market expected to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.8% during 2021-2025. The prepaid card market in China will increase from US$ 295,078.8 million in 2020 to reach US$ 428,153.1 million by 2025.

Scope:

China Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025



China Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

China Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

China Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

By Age Group

By Income Group

By Gender

China General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast



Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

China Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

China Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

China Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

China Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

China Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

China Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

