China Rapid Finance to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 15, 2018

SHANGHAI, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China Rapid Finance Limited ("China Rapid Finance" or the "Company") (NYSE: XRF), operator of one of China's largest consumer lending marketplaces, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 before market opens. The Company will also hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 8:00 am Eastern Time or 8:00 pm Beijing Time to discuss the financial results for the second quarter 2018. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: +1 (412) 902-4272 United States Toll Free: +1 (888) 346-8982 China Toll Free: +86 4001-201203 Hong Kong Local Toll: +852 301-84992 Conference ID: China Rapid Finance call China Toll Free Passcode: 4001-206115

The replay will be accessible through August 22, 2018 by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1 (877) 344-7529 International: +1 (412) 317-0088 Replay Access Code: 10122643

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the China Rapid Finance's investor relations website at http://chinarapidfinance.investorroom.com/

About China Rapid Finance

China Rapid Finance operates a leading online consumer finance marketplace in China, facilitating millions of loans annually. The Company deploys machine learning and proprietary decision technology to facilitate affordable digital credit for one of the world's largest untapped consumer credit markets: China's 500 million emerging mobile-active consumers. China Rapid Finance operates a pure play marketplace, and does not take credit risk. The Company utilizes its proprietary, mobile-first technology to efficiently select creditworthy consumers for its platform. China Rapid Finance facilitates smaller, shorter-term initial loans to these qualified consumers and then enables larger, longer-term loans for repeat borrowers who demonstrate positive credit behavior. This differentiated strategy positions the platform to attract and retain high quality consumers who generate significant customer lifetime value. China Rapid Finance was founded by Dr. Zane Wang, who has decades of consumer credit experience in the U.S. and China, and is governed by a global board of directors. For more information, please visit http://ChinaRapidFinance.InvestorRoom.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

In China:

China Rapid Finance



Sean Zhang



Email: IR@crfchina.com





Or

The Blueshirt Group



Gary T. Dvorchak, CFA



Tel: +86 (138) 1079-1480



Email: gary@blueshirtgroup.com





In US:

The Blueshirt Group



Ralph Fong



Tel: +1 (415) 489-2195



Email: ralph@blueshirtgroup.com

SOURCE China Rapid Finance