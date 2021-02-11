China Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin Market Investigation Report 2021-2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin Market, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In recent years, the incidence of thrombopenia in China keeps increasing. The number of patients with thrombopenia in China is increasing by over 100,000 every year. Research shows that 20% to 30% of patients receiving chemotherapy have obvious thrombopenia. The incidence of thrombopenia is 81.80% among patients receiving single-agent carboplatin chemotherapy, 58.20% among patients receiving carboplatin combination chemotherapy, 64.40% among patients receiving gemcitabine chemotherapy and 59.30% among patients receiving paclitaxel chemotherapy.

Using thrombopoietin such as Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin is one of the ways to treat thrombopenia. In 2005, Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin by Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (trade name: TPIAO) was approved to be sold in China. By the end of 2020, Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is the only approved Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin product on the Chinese market.

In China, Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin applies to the treatment of patients with thrombopenia (platelet count &lessThan; 50109/L) caused by solid tumor chemotherapy when doctors regard it necessary to increase platelet count. It is also used to assist the treatment of patients who have idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura with a platelet count below 20109/L when glucocorticoids do not work. It is only applied to patients with thrombopenia and patients facing an increasing risk of bleeding. It is not used to increase platelet count to the normal level.



According to this market survey, the sales value of Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin kept rising after the drug was launched in China. In 2019, it reached CNY 1257 million, representing a CAGR of 40.9% from 2015 to 2019.

The analyst expects that as the number of patients with thrombopenia increases in China, the demand for Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin will also increase.



Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, the normal operation of many hospitals in China has been affected, and the sales of Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin have also been adversely affected. Therefore, the analyst estimates that the sales growth of Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin in China in 2020 will only be about approximately 2%, reaching CNY 1282 million; the sales volume increase was only about 3%, reaching 1306 thousand vials.



The actual number will not be available until February-March 2021, after the analyst conducts investigations on Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and sales channels. know. It is estimated that from 2021-2025, the growth rate of the Chinese market for recombinant human thrombopoietin will gradually recover. By 2025, the sales revenue will reach CNY 3465 million, and the CAGR will reach 20% in 2021-2025; and the sales volume will reach 3.53 million vials in 2025. CAGR will reach 22% from 2021 to 2025.

Topics Covered:

The impact of COVID-19 on the market of Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin

Development environment of recombinant human thrombopoietin in China

Sales volume and value of recombinant human thrombopoietin in China 2015-2025

2015-2025 Sales volume and value of recombinant human thrombopoietin in different regions of China 2015-2025

2015-2025 Major recombinant human thrombopoietin Manufacturers and their market share in China

Prices of recombinant human thrombopoietin in China

Prices of recombinant human thrombopoietin in China by regions and manufacturers

by regions and manufacturers Prospects of Chinese recombinant human thrombopoietin Market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Relevant Concept of Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin

1.1 Indications for Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin

1.2 Development of Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin in China

1.3 Patents and Government Approval on Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin in China

1.4 The impact of COVID-19 on Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin Market

2 Sales of Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin in China, 2015-2019

2.1 Sales Value of Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Sales of Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin by Dosage Form in China, 2015-2019

2.3.1 Injections

2.3.2 Development Trend of Dosage Forms

3 Analysis on Major Manufacturer of Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin in China, 2015-2019

3.1 Market Share of Major Manufacturer of Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin

3.1.1 Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Market Share by Sales Volume

3.2 Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin by Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in China

4 Prices of Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin in China, 2019-2020

4.1 Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (TPIAO)

4.2 Price Trend of Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin

5 Prospect of China's Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin Market, 2019-2023

5.1 Factors Influencing Development of China's Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin Market

5.1.1 Driving Forces and Market Opportunities

5.1.2 Threats and Challenges

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend

Companies Mentioned

Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

