China Renaissance and Aozora Bank Sign Long-Term Strategic Cooperation Agreement

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Renaissance Holdings Limited Group ("China Renaissance" or the "Group", stock code: 1911. HK) today announced that the Company and Aozora Bank Ltd. ("Aozora Bank"; TSE: 8304) have entered into a Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement. Mr. Bao Fan, Chairman and CEO of China Renaissance, Mr. Shinsuke Baba, CEO of Aozora Bank, and relevant business leaders from both companies attended the signing ceremony held on 11 December in Beijing.

Under the terms of the agreement, China Renaissance and Aozora Bank will develop an in-depth partnership by integrating strategic resources and exchanging industry experience in a series of mutually beneficial business areas. Through the mutual connection of professional teams and referral resources, both companies will jointly explore cross border business opportunities such as M&A and investment between China and Japan under the newly formed alliance.

China Renaissance is a leading financial institution dedicated to China's new economy sectors. The Group offers a full range of financial services and solutions to its clients, including private placement, M&A, ECM, Equity Research, Sales & Trading, Private Equity Investment, and Asset Management. With operations and offices in mainland China, Hong Kong and the United States, China Renaissance operates a competitive and unique international network that connects China's capital markets with the rest of the world, serving new economy entrepreneurs and investors globally. The Group has been listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since September 2018.

Aozora Bank is a banking group firmly established in the Japanese financial system. It provides its clients with a wide range of financial services, including banking, financial products sales & trading, trust services, asset management, investment advisory, M&A advisory, and venture capital.

About China Renaissance Holdings Limited

China Renaissance Holdings Limited (stock code: 1911.HK) is a leading financial institution that combines private placement advisory, M&A advisory, direct investment, equity underwriting, sales, trading and brokerage, research, structured products, asset management, wealth management and other financial services. Providing one-stop financial services across mainland China, Hong Kong and the United States, CR operates a competitive and unique international network that connects China's capital markets with the rest of the world, serving new economy entrepreneurs and investors globally.

The Company has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and New York, with approximately 600 employees. As of June 30, 2019, we had advised on approximately 990 transactions worth over US$146 billion since our inception, and they had AUM of approximately US$4.7 billion in new economy investments.

CR's subsidiary Huajing Securities is one of the first securities firms set up in accordance with 10th Supplementary Agreement of "Mainland and Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (CEPA)". Since its establishment, Huajing Securities has assembled strong investment banking, fixed income, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, and research teams to serve existing and new clients.

Visit the company website for more information http://www.huaxing.com/

