China Renaissance Served as Joint Global Coordinator, Bookrunner and Lead Manager for JD.com's Historic Hong Kong Initial Public Offering

HONG KONG, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Renaissance Holdings Limited ("China Renaissance" or the "Company"; stock code: 1911.HK) congratulated JD.com on its successful initial public offering (IPO) on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "SEHK") under the stock code "9618". China Renaissance served as the joint global coordinator, bookrunner and lead manager for the offering, which is expected to raise approximately US$3.84 billion, excluding the over-allotment option.

On 8 June 2020, JD.com officially launched the global offering of 133,000,000 new Class A ordinary shares (excluding the over-allotment option), which comprises an international offering and a Hong Kong public offering. The final offer price for both the international offering and the Hong Kong public offering has been set at HK$226 per offer share. JD.com's public offering in Hong Kong was oversubscribed by approximately 180 times and supported by leading institutional investors from long-only funds, hedge funds and Chinese institutions. The final percentage of shares offered under the Hong Kong public offering has been increased to 12%. The net proceeds raised from the offering will be used to invest in key supply-chain based technology initiatives to further enhance the customer experience whilst improving operating efficiency. The supply chain-based technologies can also be applied to JD.com's major business operations including retail, logistics, and customer experience.

As JD.com's long term partner and capital market advisor, China Renaissance has played an important role in bringing high quality investors to JD.com ahead of its Hong Kong public offering. Fan Bao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of China Renaissance, stated: "Since 2011, China Renaissance has supported JD.com through various stages of growth, including its U.S. IPO in 2014 and various transactions and financing activities for its subsidiaries. We are proud to serve as JD.com's long-term partner and trusted advisor, and to have played an important role in the company's successful Hong Kong listing. We look forward to supporting JD.com as it continues to execute its proven growth strategy and create lasting value for its shareholders, employees, partner and customers."

JD.com is China's largest retail company by income, according to the Fortune Global 500 Ranking. Through its dedicated "customer first" mission, JD.com has built an industry-leading online and offline retail ecosystem, supported by strong supply chain-based logistics infrastructure and technical solutions, as well as a solid technical system. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, JD.com's annual active users reached 387.4 million. In 2019, JD.com's net income reached RMB576.9 billion, and its net profit reached RMB11.89 billion.

Lixing Wang, Head of Investment Banking Division of China Renaissance, added: "JD.com's secondary listing in Hong Kong represents a landmark transaction for a U.S.-listed Chinese company returning to its home market. We expect that there will be more secondary listings and new share issuance activities in Hong Kong in the second half of the year, and our proven track record position of helping China's New Economy champions achieve their business objectives positions us well to capture these opportunities. As a one-stop financial services provider with a diversified product mix, China Renaissance is uniquely positioned to continue helping our clients at every stage of their financial life cycle."

China Renaissance's partnership with JD.com's Hong Kong public offering follows a series of other advisory and financing activities, including advising JD.com on the completion its US$1.5 billion Series C fundraising round, strategic partnership with Tencent and US$3.4 billion IPO in the U.S. The Company also played a lead role in JD Finance's RMB6.7 billion private equity financing and subsequent spin-off, JD Logistics' US$2.5 billion Series A fundraising round, as well as JD Health's US$1 billion Series A fundraising round.

