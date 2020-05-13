China Renaissance to be added to the MSCI China Small Cap Index

HONG KONG, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Renaissance Holdings Limited ("China Renaissance" or the "Company"; stock code: 1911.HK) announced today that the Company's stock will be added to the MSCI China Small Cap Index, effective as of market close on 29 May 2020. China Renaissance's addition follows the MSCI Inc.'s May 2020 Semi-Annual Index Review.

The MSCI China Small Cap Index is compiled by MSCI, a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics. It is designed to measure the performance of the small cap segment of the China market. The index has been widely recognized as a benchmark for global institutional investors to optimize their investment portfolios. The 231 constituents in the MSCI China Small Cap Index represent approximately 14% of the free-float market capitalization of listed China-based companies.*

China Renaissance became a constituent of the Hang Seng Composite Mid-Cap & Small-Cap Index in March 2019. Its inclusion in the MSCI China Small Cap Index reflects the international capital market's recognition of China Renaissance's intrinsic value, overall strength and growth prospects.

*Source: Fact Sheet published by MSCI dated 30 April 2020

（https://www.msci.com/documents/10199/1de54dc9-a189-4398-8038-2f3ae67bba17）

