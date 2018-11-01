China Repaglinide Market report, 2018-2022: Disease Situation, Market Size, Manufacturers, Competition, Retail Prices & Market Prospects

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Investigation Report on China's Repaglinide Market, 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Since the 1980s, China's economic development has improved living standards and urbanization level, which significantly increases the incidence of obesity, diabetes and other non-communicable diseases in China. And population aging and other factors sharply raise the incidence of type 2 diabetes. The number of type 2 diabetic patients in China surpassed 110 million at the end of 2017, and is growing by 1.5 million to 2 million every year.



Insulin secretagogues are mainly used to treat type 2 diabetes. Compared with sulfonylureas, insulin secretagogues have short-lasting effects and cause few hypoglycemia reactions.



Developed by Danish company Novo Nordisk and German company Boehringer Ingelheim, Repaglinide is a non-sulfonylurea-based insulin secretagogue used to control postprandial hyperglycemia. The drug was launched in the U.S. in Apr.1998. Entering China in 2000, Novo Nordisk's NovoNorm has few competitors.



According to market research, by sales value, the market share of Novo Nordisk was about 80% in 2017, while the market share of Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., its major competitor, was less than 20%. But Novo Nordisk's market share is sliding because NovoNorm is more expensive than China-made generic drugs.



In 2017, the sales value of Repaglinide was about CNY 272 million in China, representing a slow decline from 2013 to 2017. Considering good efficacy, reasonable prices, and the increasing number of type 2 diabetic patients, Repaglinide will still have certain growth potential in China in the next few years.



Topics Covered:

Situation of type 2 diabetes in China

Size of China's Repaglinide market

Repaglinide market Major Repaglinide manufacturers in China

Competition on China's Repaglinide market

Repaglinide market Retail prices of Repaglinide in China

Prospect of China's Repaglinide market from 2018 to 2022

Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concepts of Repaglinide

1.1 Indications for Repaglinide

1.2 Development of Repaglinide in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Repaglinide in China



2 Sales of Repaglinide in China, 2013-2017

2.1 Sales Value of Repaglinide

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Repaglinide

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Sales of Repaglinide by Dosage Form in China, 2013-2017



3 Major Repaglinide Manufacturers in China, 2013-2017

3.1 Analysis on Market Share of Major Repaglinide Manufacturers

3.1.1 Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Market Share by Sales Volume

3.2 Novo Nordisk

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of Novo Nordisk's Repaglinide in China

3.3 Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.3.1 Enterprise Profile

3.3.2 Sales of Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Repaglinide in China

3.4 Tianjin Kangrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.5 Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3.6 Beijing Winsunny Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



4 Prices of Repaglinide in China, 2017-2018

4.1 Novo Nordisk (NovoNorm)

4.2 Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Fulaidi)

4.3 Tianjin Kangrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Tianhu)

4.4 Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Ruiliean)

4.5 Beijing Winsunny Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Wansheng Liping)



5 Prospect of China's Repaglinide Market, 2018-2022

5.1 Forecast on Market Size

5.2 Forecast on Market Trend



Companies Mentioned



Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Beijing Winsunny Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Novo Nordisk

Tianjin Kangrui Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4t4ld6/china_repaglinide?w=5

