China Rituximab Market Investigation Report 2020: Market Share of Roche and Genentech will Continue to Decline in 2020-2024

The global sales of rituximab have been very mature. In the year 2019, Rituximab recorded a revenue of US$6.7 billion. The drug was mostly used for tumor treatment.



Rituximab (Roche's trade name: MabThera/Rituxan) is a human-mouse chimeric anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody that was approved for the treatment of tumors in 1997. With the deep understanding of B cells and their mechanisms of action, the therapeutic range of Rituximab has expanded from B-cell malignancies to autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, etc. In Sep 2019, FDA approved Roche's rituximab in combination with glucocorticoids for treating granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) and microscopic polyangiitis (MPA) disorders.

In China, Roche's Rituximab is mainly used to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma. As a major malignant lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma takes up a much larger proportion of malignant lymphoma than Hodgkin's disease in China. The incidence of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma has risen rapidly from 20 cases per 1 million people at the end of the 20th century to 60 cases per 1 million people in 2019.

On December 10, 2019, Roche announced that its Rituxan/MabThera, (rituximab) has been formally approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China for the initial treatment of follicles Monotherapy for patients with lymphoma (FL) who have achieved complete or partial remission after rituximab combined with chemotherapy, and combined treatment with fludarabine and cyclophosphamide (FC) for previously untreated or relapsed/refractory patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

According to this market research, in 2019, the sales value of Rituximab reached CNY1.42 billion(US$206 million) in China. By the end of 2018, there has been no China-made Rituximab on the market, and the market is monopolized by the products of Roche and its subsidiary Genentech.



However, starting in 2019, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.'s rituximab (trade name: Hanlikang) began to be listed on the Chinese market. According to sales in 2019, Roche and Genentech's rituximab products accounted for approximately 98% of the Chinese market, and the corporate market share was occupied by Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.

According to the market research, it is expected that with the launch of more domestic rituximab products in China, the market share of Roche and Genentech will continue to decline in 2020-2024. But for a long period of time, Roche and Genentech will still occupy the major market share of rituximab in China.



