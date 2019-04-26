DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Smart Meter Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the internet of things (IoT) penetrates into the public utility sectors, charging by meter allows the smart meter industry to grow at a solid pace. China's shipment of smart meters was 200 million units in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2013-2018, a rate which is expected to hold steady at 6.5% between 2019 and 2025.

In terms of market segments, the smart electric meter boasts the highest penetration in China, sweeping around 70% of the market, but its slower growth will lead to a declining market share; smart water and gas meters which are being deployed on a large scale, however, will be the main growth drivers in the near future.

Smart Electric Meters: The market is contested by the State Grid Corporation of China (with at least 80% market share) and China Southern Power Grid. State Grid saw electric meter procurement slump in 2017 versus previous years because it has finished deployment of smart meters in the last two years, which means future demand will be from new users and those who need replacements. It is predicted that China's installations of smart electric meters will grow at an average rate of virtually 3.5% each year from 2019 to 2025.

Smart Gas Meters: In 2018, smart gas meter shipments in China surged by 13.7% to roughly 54.1 million units, with a penetration of 60.1%; as the coal to gas campaign is underway, increasing consumption of natural gas is conducive to a rising demand for smart gas meters, whose shipments are expected to exceed 70 million units in 2025.

Smart Water Meters: In China, the penetration of smart water meters remains low, no more than 30%, leaving a great deal of space to grow. That is because the dispersed distribution of water companies makes it hard to manage meters in a centralized way. In 2018, more than 24 million smart water meters were shipped in China, 13% more than in the previous year. It is predicted that driven by the release of new houses and buildings, and the replacement in the established real estate market, the smart water meter market will enjoy a growth rate of 10%-15% between 2019 and 2025.

Heat Meters: The market for heat meters, which are mostly used in northern China, remains small. Before reaching an estimated 3.65 million units in 2019, China's sales of heat meters stood at around 3.51 million units in 2018, a figure expected to exceed 4.5 million in 2025. Heating by renewable energy will be a growing phenomenon in China in the coming years, due in part to the implementation of environmental protection policies.

In China, major smart meter manufacturers are Ningbo Sanxing Medical Electric, Jiangsu Linyang Energy, Shaanxi Aerospace Power Hi-Tech, Goldcard Smart Group, Suntront Technology, and Huizhong Instrumentation. The CR10 of smart meter industry hovered at 40% in 2018. By market segment, the many manufacturers of smart electric and water meters produced a low market concentration, with CR5 below 20% in the year.

China Smart Meter Industry Report, 2019-2025 highlights the following:

Smart meter (definition, classification, business model, technology roadmap, etc.)

Instrument & meter industry (global and China market size, market structure, etc.)

market size, market structure, etc.) Smart meter industry (policies, market size, market structure, competitive pattern, prospects, etc.)

Market segments (smart electric meter, smart water meter, smart gas meter, and heat meter) (overview, market size (global and China ), market structure, import and export, competitive pattern, development trends, etc.)

), market structure, import and export, competitive pattern, development trends, etc.) 6 foreign and 17 Chinese smart meter manufacturers (operation, smart meter business, etc.)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition and Classification

1.2 Characteristics

1.3 Business Model

1.4 Technical Roadmap



2 Instrument & Meter Industry

2.1 Global

2.2 China

2.2.1 Market Size

2.2.2 Market Structure



3 Smart Meter Industry

3.1 Development Environment

3.1.1 Policy Push

3.1.2 Popularization of IoT

3.2 Market Situation

3.2.1 Market Size

3.2.2 Market Structure

3.2.3 Competitive Pattern

3.3 Prospects



4 Smart Electric Meter Industry

4.1 Overview

4.2 Global

4.2.1 Development Environment

4.2.2 Market Size

4.2.3 Progress and Plans by Country

4.3 China

4.3.1 Development History

4.3.2 Industrial Policy

4.3.3 Market Size

4.3.4 Market Structure

4.3.5 Competitive Landscape

4.3.6 Import & Export

4.3.7 Development Trend

4.4 Smart Electric Meter Market of State Grid

4.4.1 Tender Scale

4.4.2 Tender Structure

4.4.3 Tender Market Segments



5 Smart Water Meter Industry

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Brief Introduction

5.1.2 Industrial Barriers

5.2 Global

5.2.1 Market Size

5.2.2 Market Pattern

5.3 China

5.3.1 Development Environment

5.3.2 Market Size

5.3.3 Competitive Landscape

5.3.4 Prospects



6 Smart Gas Meter Industry

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global

6.2.1 Market Size

6.2.2 Competition

6.3 China

6.3.1 Industrial Policy

6.3.2 Market Size

6.3.3 Competitive Landscape



7 Heat Meter Industry

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global

7.2.1 Development History

7.2.2 Market Size

7.2.3 Market Structure

7.3 China

7.3.1 Policies

7.3.2 Market Size

7.3.3 Competitive Landscape

7.3.4 Prospects



8 Foreign Smart Meter Manufacturers

8.1 Itron

8.1.1 Profile

8.1.2 Operation

8.1.3 Smart Meter Business

8.1.4 Itron Metering Systems (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

8.2 Xylem

8.2.1 Profile

8.2.2 Operation

8.2.3 Smart Meter Business

8.3 Diehl Metering (Former Hydrometer)

8.3.1 Diehl Group

8.3.2 Diehl Metering Group

8.3.3 Diehl Metering (Jinan) Co., Ltd. (former Hydrometer (Shandong) Metering Co., Ltd)

8.4 Landis +Gyr

8.4.1 Profile

8.4.2 Smart Meter Business

8.4.3 Landis+Gyr Meters & Systems (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd.

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Zenner

8.5.2 Elster



9 Key Smart Meter Manufacturers in China

9.1 Ningbo Sanxing Medical Electric Co., Ltd.

9.1.1 Profile

9.1.2 Operation

9.1.3 Smart Electric Meter Tenders Won from State Grid

9.1.4 Smart Meter Business

9.2 Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co., Ltd.

9.2.1 Profile

9.2.2 Operation

9.2.3 Smart Electric Meter Tenders Won from State Grid

9.2.4 Smart Meter Business

9.3 Wasion Group Holdings Limited

9.3.1 Profile

9.3.2 Operation

9.3.3 Smart Electric Meter Tenders Won from State Grid

9.3.4 Smart Meter Business

9.3.5 Dynamics

9.4 Hangzhou Sunrise Technology Co., Ltd.

9.4.1 Profile

9.4.2 Operation

9.4.3 R&D

9.4.4 Smart Electric Meter Tenders Won from State Grid

9.4.5 Smart Meter Business

9.4.6 Dynamics

9.5 Hexing Group

9.5.1 Profile

9.5.2 Operation

9.5.3 Major Customers

9.5.4 Smart Electric Meter Tenders Won from State Grid

9.5.5 Smart Meter Business

9.6 Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co., Ltd.

9.6.1 Profile

9.6.2 Operation

9.6.3 Smart Meter Business

9.7 Ningbo Water Meter Co., LTD.

9.7.1 Profile

9.7.2 Operation

9.7.3 Smart Meter Business

9.8 Shaanxi Aerospace Power Hi-tech Co., Ltd.

9.8.1 Profile

9.8.2 Operation

9.8.3 Smart Meter Business

9.9 Hangzhou Innover Technology Co., Ltd.

9.9.1 Profile

9.9.2 Operation

9.9.3 Smart Meter Business

9.10 Goldcard Smart Group Co., Ltd.

9.10.1 Profile

9.10.2 Operation

9.11 Tangshan Huizhong Instrumentation Co., Ltd.

9.11.1 Profile

9.11.2 Operation

9.11.3 R&D Costs

9.11.4 Smart Meter Business

9.12 Suntront Technology Co., Ltd.

9.12.1 Profile

9.12.2 Operation

9.12.3 R&D Costs

9.12.4 Smart Meter Business

9.12.5 Development Strategy

9.12.6 Development Prospect

9.13 Integrated Electronic Systems Lab Co., Ltd.

9.13.1 Profile

9.13.2 Operation

9.14 Weihai Ploumeter Inc.

9.14.1 Profile

9.14.2 Operation

9.14.3 Top 5 Customers

9.15 Jiangsu Metter Smart Meter Co., Ltd.

9.15.1 Profile

9.15.2 Operation

9.15.3 Heat Meter Business

9.16 Beijing Tian Ruixiang Equipment Co., Ltd.

9.17 Zhejiang Viewshine Intelligent Meter Co., Ltd.

