China Soong Ching Ling Foundation, Erdos Resources Co., Ltd launch specific fund to care for children of deceased COVID-19 fight heroes

In response to impact of the COVID - 19 in 2020 and in a gesture to pay tribute to the selfless dedication and hard work of the medical staff, Erdos Resources Co., Ltd. donated 8 million yuan to the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation, while Liu Wen, the company's brand spokesperson, personally donated 500,000 yuan to the foundation to jointly set up the a fund to support the prevention and control of designated hospitals and to launch an initiative to provide growth and education assistance to the children of medical personnel who died in the fight against the epidemic and those who died in the line of duty.

Statistics showed that Hubei has 13 medical personnel who died in the fight against the epidemic and 16 staff members who died in the line of duty, leaving 18 and 21 children respectively. The "Warm Erdos Special Fund" plans to provide these 39 children with long-term growth care and educational assistance, including annual education assistance from now until graduation from university, and to set up scholarships for children who perform well academically and aspire to study medicine.

Erdos, as an enterprise with a strong sense of social responsibility, has made great efforts to support the fight against the epidemic. While protecting the health of employees, the company took the lead in responding to the government's call of work resumption by changing the production line of cashmere products to produce masks and protective clothing urgently needed for epidemic prevention. Erdos also purchased protective equipment including masks, protective clothing and disinfectant from overseas through various channels to contribute its part to the fight against the epidemic. "The winter will always end just like the spring will always come. Our some 40,000 employees in Erdos will keep them company along the way," a senior official with Erdos said.

Caption: Zhao Kui (right), vice chairman with Erdos Resources Co., Ltd. donates a check to the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation.

