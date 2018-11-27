China Southern Airlines is Celebrating Chinese New Year- the Year of the Pig with 15 days of a Daily Giveaway for their Instagram Followers

How to win 1) FOLLOW @chinasouthernamerica 2) LIKE this post 3) TAG friends for additional entries

About China Southern Airlines



China Southern Airlines, operates the largest fleet (820 aircrafts) and transported over 139 million passengers in 2017, ranking number one in Asia and number four in the world.



The award-winning airline is a Skytrax four-star carrier, the world's most prestigious airline performance evaluation organization. China Southern was recognized as Top 50, Most Admired Chinese Company by "FORTUNE China Magazine". In 2015, China Southern was rewarded as Excellent A330 Operator by Airbus, China's Top 100 Valuable Brand Enterprise Award & Golden Pegasus Award by the 15th China International Transportation & Logistics Expo. In 2016, China Southern was listed among Top 500 corporations in China by "FORTUNE China Magazine" as the No. 1 company in the transportation industry. In 2017, China Southern was named among the most valuable airline brands by Brand Finance ranking 1st in China and 6th globally.



