China Soybeans Import Report, 2015-2019 & 2020-2024

According to the report, soybeans are mainly produced in the Northeast and North China regions. From 2015 to 2019, the sown area of soybeans in China increased from 6.83 million hectares to 9.34 million hectares, and the production of soybeans rose from 12.37 million tons in 2015 to 18.10 million tons in 2019. Import volume went up from 81.69 million tons in 2015 to 88.51 million tons in 2019. Import soybeans always have a competitive advantage, since the price of imported soybeans is always lower than that of domestic soybeans.



Soybeans are important raw materials of common edible oil and feed material of the breeding industry in China. China has a huge demand for Soybeans while the domestic supply could not meet consumption. In 2019, China's Soybean consumption was 106.50 million tons, domestic production was 18.10 million tons and import volume was 88.51 million tons, which showed a very high dependence on import soybeans. Thus, China allowed more countries, such as Bolivia, Russia, and Benin to export soybeans that meet the requirements.

According to the analyst, imported soybeans in China include soybeans for cultivation, black soybeans, green soybeans, yellow soybeans, and other soybeans not for cultivation, most of them came from Brazil and the USA from 2017 to April 2020.

According to the analyst, as for major import sources of soybeans in the future, it is expected to be Brazil, the USA and Argentina. The demand for soybeans is estimated to be relatively low in 2020 because of COVID-19, and then reach 124 million tons by 2024. The gap between supply and demand could be around 94 million tons in 2024, worth the value that exceeds USD 40 million.



Readers may obtain the following information from this report:

Economic Environment of the Soybean Industry in China

Policies in Imported Soybeans in China

Analysis of Supply and Demand of Soybeans in China

Analysis of Imported Soybeans in China

Analysis of Major Sources of Soybeans in China

Price Trends of Imported Soybeans in China

Driving Forces and Opportunities of Imported Soybeans in China

Forecasts on Imported Soybeans in China 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:



1 Analysis of Soybean Industry's Environment

1.1 Economy Environment

1.1.1 China's GDP and per capita Disposable Income of Residents

1.1.2 Grain Production in China

1.2 Policy Environment

1.3 About the Author



2 Analysis of China's Soybean Industry, 2015-2019

2.1 Planting of Soybeans in China

2.2 Demand and Supply of Soybeans in China

2.3 Price of Domestic Soybeans



3 Analysis of Soybean Imports in China, 2015-Apr.2020

3.1 Types of Imported Soybeans in China

3.2 Import Scale of Soybeans

3.3 Comparison of Import Price and Domestics Price, 2016-Apr. 2020



4 Major Sources of Soybean Imports in China, 2017-Apr. 2020

4.1 Major Sources of Soybean Imports in China, 2017

4.2 Major Sources of Soybean Imports in China, 2018

4.3 Major Sources of Soybean Imports in China, 2019

4.4 Major Sources of Soybean Imports in China, Jan. -Apr. 2020



5 Forecast on China's Soybean Market, 2020-2024

5.1 SWOT Analysis

5.1.1 Driven Force and Market Chance

5.1.2 Threats and Challenges

5.2 Forecast on Demand and Supply of Soybeans in China, 2020-2024

5.2.1 Forecast on Demand

5.2.2 Forecast on Soybean Imports

5.2.3 Forecast on Major Sources of Soybean Imports

