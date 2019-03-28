China Space Industry Report 2018 with Profiles of ExPace, i-Space, LandSpace, LinkSpace & OneSpace

DUBLIN, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Space Industry 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China Space Industry 2018 provides a deep-dive analysis of the current Chinese space ecosystem and future expected evolutions. Focuses include the value-chain, the strategic priorities of the government space program and dynamics by application domain including science & exploration, satellite communications, satellite navigation and Earth observation.



The report also analyzes the Chinese space ecosystem and the policies impacting it, providing an overview of four of the fastest-changing space markets in China: satellite manufacturing, the launch industry, satellite communications and IoT & EO. For each of the markets, we look at key current and potential future players expected to have an impact on the ecosystem, including details on their strategies, funding, technological competencies and potential future plans, with in total profiles of close to 30 companies.



Highlights of the report



The China space value chain had an estimated size of more than $16 billion in 2017, with the downstream market accounting for just over 85%. Satellite Navigation, one of the key satellite applications in China, was the main revenue generator in 2017, ahead of Satellite Communications and Earth Observation.



This premier edition of the report provides a deep-dive analysis of the current Chinese space ecosystem and future expected evolutions, from upstream to downstream, and covers each of the key satellite applications in China: Satellite Manufacturing, Launch, Satellite Communications, Earth Observation, Satellite Navigation and Space Exploration. For each of the markets, key current and potential future players expected to have an impact on the ecosystem are profiled, including details on their strategies, funding, technological competencies and potential future plans.



China's space industry is rapidly evolving, with an increasing number of nominally private companies competing in different parts of the space industry in both China and abroad, with the Chinese space industry starting to play a bigger role in cutting-edge technology. Changes are occurring at a rapid pace across the value chain, for both upstream and downstream activities and for all application domains.



The current changes in the space ecosystem are being brought about using different strategies, such as the opening of some markets to private enterprises and greater competition among incumbents, all of which are aimed at fostering greater innovation among companies within China. Moving forward, it is expected that the Chinese government will continue to open different parts of the space industry. Indeed, with the state-owned giants more recently focusing on grander ambitions, such as China's space station, the Chang'e moon mission, and eventually human missions to the Moon and Mars, it is possible that much of what is considered traditional commercial space, and even new space, will become more open to the private sector as the state sets its sights on bigger targets.

Included in the Report:

Focus on the value chain, the strategic priorities of the government space program and the dynamics by application domain, including science and exploration, satellite communications, satellite navigation and EO

Analysis of the Chinese space ecosystem and the policies impacting it

Overview of four fast-changing space markets in China : Satellite manufacturing, the launch industry, satellite communications and IoT & EO

: Satellite manufacturing, the launch industry, satellite communications and IoT & EO For each market, we look at key current and potential future players expected to impact the ecosystem, including details on their strategies, funding, technological competencies and potential future plans

For Each Market:



The author looks at key current and potential future players expected to have an impact on the ecosystem, including details on their strategies funding, technological competencies and potential future plans, with in total profiles of close to 30 companies.



Who will Benefit from this Report?

Satellite & launch vehicle integrators

Satellite & launch vehicle parts manufacturers

Satellite operators

Space & other government agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. STRATEGIC DYNAMICS OF CHINESE SPACE ACTIVITIES

Overview of Chinese space industry: Introduction

Value chain overview

Strategic priorities of the government space program

Dynamics by application domain:

Science and exploration

Satellite communications

Satellite navigation

Earth observation

2. THE CHINESE SPACE ECOSYSTEM

Mapping of the Chinese space ecosystem

Map of main cities and clusters

Policies impacting the space ecosystem:

Belt & Road Initiative

Made in Chine 2025

China's 13th Five-Year Plan

3. SATELLITE MANUFACTURING

GEO satellites overview

NGSO satellites overview

Established satellite manufacturers:

Overview

Profile: CASC

Profile: CASIC

Smallsat and start-up satellite manufacturers - Company benchmark

Company profiles:

Mino Space



Spacety



Zero Gravity Lab

4. LAUNCH INDUSTRY

Suppliers of launch solutions overview

Access to space overview

China launch infrastructure

launch infrastructure Profiles of public suppliers of launch solutions:

CALT

SAST

CGWIC

Private suppliers of launch solutions overview

Private suppliers of launch solutions - Future expected trends

Company profiles:

ExPace



i-Space



LandSpace



LinkSpace



OneSpace

5. SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS AND IOT INDUSTRY

Involvement of national telecom operators - overview

Satellite operator licenses

Focus of national telecom operators in IFC services

Operators of geostationary satellite systems - overview

Market shares in China in 2017

in 2017 Benchmarks of key players

Chinese operators: Activities outside of China

Company profiles:

APT Satellite



AsiaSat



China Satcom



Profiles of new entrants:



APT Mobile Satcom



CCT Satcom



Tatwah Smartech



LEO satellite constellation projects overview



Constellation projects - company benchmarks



CASC and CASIC's LEO ambitions



Company profiles:



Commsat



Galaxy Space



LaserFleet



OK Space

6. EARTH OBSERVATION

Established operators of EO systems - overview

Remote sensing market - overview

Chinese Earth observation program

Benchmark of key players

Company profiles:

21AT



Charming Globe ( Chang Guang )

)

HEAD Aerospace



Qian Sheng Exploration



Space View



Zhuhai Orbita Aerospace

