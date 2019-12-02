China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo 2019 Open in Guangzhou; Seven Decades of Prosperity, New Start for Sports

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 28, China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo 2019 (hereinafter referred to as the "Expos") successfully opened in Guangzhou. The China Sports Culture Expo will be organized by the General Administration of Sport of China and the Chinese Olympic Committee. The China Sports Tourism Expo will be organized by the All-China Sports Federation, the Chinese Olympic Committee, and the China Tourism Association. The CSCTE will be produced by the Guangzhou Municipal People's Government, the Sports Culture Development Center of General Administration of Sport of China, International Data Group, and IDG Sports.

The 2019 edition features a theme of "Seven Decades of Prosperity, New Start for Sports", and showcases national-level achievements, policy guiding, planning and layout as well as national-scale organization, making it an all-round international platform for the demonstration, exchanges, integration and development of the sports culture and tourism.

Yang Ning, Vice Minister of General Administration of Sport of China, Qin Weizhong, Vice Governor of People's Government of Guangdong Province, and Wang Dong, Vice Mayor of Guangzhou Municipal People's Government attended and addressed the opening ceremony moderated by Tu Xiaodong, Director-General of the Publicity Department of General Administration of Sport of China. Besides, Gyai'ra Losang Dainzin, Vice President of People's Government of Tibetan Autonomous Region was present while Thomas Bach, President of IOC, sent his congratulatory message to the opening ceremony. Moreover, there were more than 1,000 attendees at the opening ceremony, including representatives from General Administration of Sport of China and its departments, provincial and municipal governments, sports bureaus of various provinces and municipalities, related international sports federations, exhibitors and enterprises as well as journalists from media outlets.

According to Vice Minister Yang Ning, CPC Central Committee and the State Council attach great importance to the development of sports and culture. As President Xi stated, culture is the soul of a country and its people; confidence in one's own culture generates more underlying, in-depth and sustainable momentum. The Fourth Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee confirmed that we shall uphold, improve and prosper the advanced culture under the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and consolidate the common thoughts based on which we are united to strive. Moreover, the Outlines for Building a Sports Power requires that we shall develop sports into a signature cause of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in light of people's evolving needs for wellbeing; it lists the "promotion of prosperous sports culture and carrying forward China's sportsmanship" into one of five strategic tasks, and the "sports culture development project" into the nine major projects. Vice Minister Yang also pointed out that at this new historic point of the development of sports culture, we shall recognize our new missions, undertake our new responsibilities and make new accomplishments: uphold the core values of socialism and contribute to economic and social development; develop sports under the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics; abide by the development concept of people first and continue to fulfill people's needs for sports. The Sports Culture Expo and the Sports Tourism Expo, which serve as a key platform to China's accomplishments in sports culture, and promote integrated development of sports, culture and tourism, will follow the essential culture under the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and endeavor to strengthen the Expos' reach and influence with the goal of facilitating cultural development under the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

As Vice Governor Qin stated, with special attention and great support of General Administration of Sport of China as well as the right leadership of the CPC Guangdong Committee and People's Government of Guangdong Province, Guangdong has upheld the principle of people first, enforced the national strategy of Sport for All and the Outlines for Building a Sports Power, and propelled in-depth integration of Sport for All and Health for All as well as the development of Healthy Guangdong. In addition, he indicated that the Expos not only gather professionals in the sports community but also serve as a cultural feast that carries forward sportsmanship, champions sports culture and elevates China's presence in the sports community. Delivery of the Expos reinvigorates Guangzhou and facilitates quality development of Guangdong's sports industry and opening up.

During his speech at the opening ceremony on behalf of the People's Government of Guangzhou, Vice Mayor Wang extended his candid welcome to attendees from all walks of life, gratitude for the attention to and support of the development of sports in Guangzhou by General Administration of Sport of China. From 2018 on, the Expos will be held in Guangzhou for five consecutive years.

Xu Yunli, ambassador of the 2019 edition and former national volleyball player, also addressed the opening ceremony. She mentioned that the fighting spirit of the Chinese women's volleyball team entails not only their no fear for any opponents and hard fight but also their perseverance, tenacity and resilience against setbacks, injuries and failures, and hoped that the positive spirit of sports may move, affect and inspire more people.

Prioritize the leading role of culture and showcase China's accomplishments in sports over seven decades since its founding

This edition consists of six exhibition sections, namely sports culture, domestic sports culture and tourism, international exhibition, creative and innovative domestic and international sports culture and tourism, sports technologies, health and outdoor sports, and high-end sport brands, covering an exhibition area of over 46,000 m2 and attracting approximately 30 provinces, districts and prefectures, and more than 400 quality enterprises, brands, international sport events and entities at home and abroad.

3,000 m2 of the sports culture exhibition section exquisitely organized by Sports Culture Development Center of General Administration of Sport of China includes six themes—CPC Leadership, Flying Red Flag, Sportsmanship, Sport for All, Sports Diplomacy and Prosperous Sports and China, and integrates history, culture, stories, art, science and technology. More than 120 delicate objects witnessing China's sports development, over 270 valuable historical photos and vivid videos are exhibited to showcase the history and prominent achievements of China's sports development and express Chinese people's great expectation for healthy life. What's more, the exhibition section of provinces, districts and prefectures will also demonstrate their accomplishments in sports development over the past seven decades.

Guests at home and abroad are gathered to share their insights about the future of sports development

Apart from exhibition, there are more than 10 high grade forums concurrently held with elite sports management at home and abroad, academicians, corporate representatives as guest speakers to exchange their thoughts about the future of sports culture and tourism.

Specifically, the main forum of China International Sports Culture and China Sports Tourism Forum was held in the morning of November 28 and moderated by Huang Jin, Deputy Director of the Sports Culture Development Center of General Administration of Sports of China. Vice Minister Yang attended the summit while Tu Xiaodong, Director-General of the Publicity Department of General Administration of Sport of China, Peng Weiyong, Deputy Director-General of Finance Department of General Administration of Sport of China, Poul-Erik Hoyer, President of Badminton World Federation, Ingmar De Vos, President of Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), and Piao Xuedong, Director of the Marketing Department of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games delivered keynote speeches.

Sports Directors' Forum of China International Sports Culture and China Sports Tourism Forum was held in the afternoon of November 28 and moderated by Ji Weidong, Deputy Director of Sports Culture Development Center of General Administration of Sports of China. Li Zhiquan, Deputy Director of the Policy and Regulation Department of General Administration of Sports of China, addressed the forum while Li Kemin, Director of Tianjin Sports Bureau, Chen Zhe, Director of Heilongjiang Provincial Sports Administration, Wang Yuping, Director of Guangdong Provincial Sports Administration and Nie Chun, Secretary of Party Committee of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Sports Bureau delivered keynote speeches.

In addition, other concurrent forums, namely the Sports Business Forum, Presidents of Sports Colleges and Universities Forum, Youth Sports Development Forum, China Sports Culture Tourism Venture Capital Forum and Project Docking, Museum Curators' Forum, Mountaineering Forum, Winter Sports Industry Forum, The Bay Area Cooperation Forum on Sports Culture and Sports Tourism, National Fitness and Health China Forum, present attendees with high-grade sports dialogue of international horizon.

Organize rich varieties of concurrent events to ignite enthusiasm for the Sport for All Campaign

During the Expos, a series of exciting and interesting concurrent activities in various forms, such as performance of traditional Chinese sports culture, basketball play, archery play, RV and tent experience, curling and smart games, are organized, all of which enable visitors to experience China's traditional sports, up-to-date sports products and hi-tech smart sports gears.

At the opening ceremony held in the morning of November 28, the rhythmic gymnastics show—Brightly Colored Orient by the Beijing Sport University creatively integrated the Olympic sport with traditional Chinese opera art, which showcased not only the beauty of body, equipment and techniques of the sport but also the costumes, music, movements and postures of the classic and elegant national treasure; traditional sports shows such as Xinjiang folk dance, Tibetan folk dance, Yunnan folk dance, Shanxi ice carrying show, Shandong Kungfu football and Shandong blade swinging and Erhu play and figure rope skipping are put on the open stage; "ice & snow passports" that contain sports introduction and questions about the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (Beijing 2022) are prepared for a quiz game to promote knowledge related to the Olympic and Paralympic Games; there will be other on-site activities such as auction of sports collections.

Establish a platform for industry matching and promote in-depth integration of sports culture and tourism

The Expos have been committed to connecting the global network of sports culture and tourism and facilitating integrated development of sports, culture and tourism. The 2019 edition keeps the tradition of launching boutique sports tour packages on the site. The launch event for "2019 China Sports Tourism Expo Boutique Sports Tour Packages" received 1,270 applications from around China, exceeding 1,000 items for the first time and hitting a record high.

The 2019 edition focuses on demonstration and implementation of sports cultural projects. The Exhibition of Excellent Creative Design Works on Sports Culture featuring crossover collaboration, integration and innovation will be held and showcase sports gears, sportswear, ice & snow equipment, merchandises of sports events and sports cultural artworks. Such a brand new trial of sports culture and creative design aims to propel in-depth integration of creative design into the sports industry. China Sports Culture Tourism Venture Capital Forum and Project Docking attracts 11 sports culture and tourism start-ups to deliver roadshows while five dominant venture capitals will sign agreement and strike deals on the site, further developing the Expos into a matching platform for capitals and start-ups. Jennifer Xu, President of IDG Asia will attend the event and deliver a keynote speech.

Moreover, the Expos carry out buyer matching and online matching events by scientific and smart means to facilitate on-site business negotiation and ensure all-round services to exhibitors.

The Sports Culture Expo, hosted by General Administration of Sport of China and Chinese Olympic Committee, is the only Expo hosted by General Administration of Sport of China; the Sports Tourism Expo, organized by the All-China Sports Federation, Chinese Olympic Committee and China Tourism Association, is a high-end expo in the sports tourism industry. The 2019 edition of the Expos co-hosted by the Sports Culture Development Center of General Administration of Sport of China, IDG and IDG Sports is held between November 28 and 30 (three days) at the Poly World Trade Center Expo, Guangzhou.

SOURCE IDG