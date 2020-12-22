China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo (CSCTE) 2020 To Be Beld Online On 21st-23rd, December

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo (CSCTE) 2020, co-organized by International Data Group (IDG Asia), will be held online on December 21st-23rd. Under the theme of Healthy China, Powered by Sports, CSCTE 2020 has set up over ten exhibition areas, forums and many supporting events. To be held in the forms such as "cloud display", "cloud forum", "cloud event" and "cloud matchmaking", CSCTE 2020 is providing a multi-dimensional online display platform, an online forum-based platform and a business matchmaking service platform.

Through the virtual exhibition halls, the "cloud display" focuses on displaying the charm of local sports culture and sports tourism, sports technology and comprehensive health, innovative sports products, sports brands, as well as large-scale stadiums. The sports culture exhibition zone exhibits and displays intangible sports culture heritage projects such as the martial arts and the chess event Go. The "cloud forum" integrates the advantageous resources of sports parties, interprets the central and local governments' policies on sports, and brings together industry elites, experts and scholars to discuss new trends in the development of sports culture and sports tourism, and to interpret the path of sports reform and innovative development. To meet the diverse public needs for sports culture and sports tourism, the "cloud event" mainly includes the online promotion of the outstanding Chinese sports culture projects and the excellent Chinese sports tourism projects, the online exhibition of the traditional Chinese sports, contract signing for China Sports Culture Development Fund, and online display and exchanges regarding sports calligraphy and paintings, film and TV, and photography, etc. The "cloud matchmaking" offers online trading channels and platforms; provides online promotion, supply and procurement matchmaking, online negotiations, etc.; offers online transactions and contract signing; and facilitates the integrated development of sports culture and sports tourism industry.

Information about CSCTE 2020 is available at the official CSCTE website http://www.cectexpo.com/ and the WeChat official account. CSCTE adopts innovative methods to grow into a smart and digital event, which dovetails with the digital development of the sports industry, and also provides practitioners of relevant industries in CSCTE 2020 with new ideas and excellent model for "Internet Plus sports".

China Sports Culture Expo is the only expo hosted by the General Administration of Sport of China. China Sports Tourism Expo was honored as key exhibition designated by the Ministry of Commerce. As a high standard global event concerning sports culture, sports tourism, and sports industry, China Sports Culture Expo is hosted by the General Administration of Sport of China and the Chinese Olympic Committee; China Sports Tourism Expo is hosted by the All-China Sports Federation, Chinese Olympic Committee, and China Tourism Association. The CSCTE is to be organized by Guangzhou Municipal People's Government, Sports Culture Development Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, International Data Group, and Aiqi Sports.

