China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Granted to Establish Taizhou Research Center for Advanced TCMP Engineering Techniques

TAIZHOU, China, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) ("China SXT" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sales of Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces ("TCMPs"), including Advanced TCMPs (Directly-Oral TCMP and After-Soaking-Oral TCMP), fine TCMPs, regular TCMPs, and TCM Homologous Supplements ("TCMHS") announced today that it has been granted to establish the Taizhou Research Center for Advanced TCMP Engineering Techniques (the "Center") by the Taizhou Science and Technology Bureau, a department of the Taizhou city government.

The Center, a project founded by the Taizhou Tech Innovation Assembly Program, is supported by the Taizhou government. With the establishment of the Center, the Company is expected to further its lead on research and development of Advanced TCMPs and receive additional benefits when marketing its Advanced TCMP products in the future.

Mr. Feng Zhou, Chief Executive Officer and Director of China SXT, commented, "Being granted to participate in the Taizhou Tech Innovation Assembly Program is a true testimony to our continuous effort in the research and development of TCMPs. The Center allows us to further strengthen our research and development capabilities and advance our TCMP engineering technologies, which leads us one step closer to achieving our goal of becoming a leading specialty pharmaceutical company in TCMPs."

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Taizhou City, Jiangsu Province, China, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focusing on the research, development, manufacture, marketing and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces, which is a type of Traditional Chinese Medicine that has been processed to be ready for use. For more information, please visit www.sxtchina.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company's statements regarding the closing of the proposed private placement are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; the growth of the pharmaceutical market, particularly the Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces ("TCMPs") market, in China; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company serves and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward - looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

