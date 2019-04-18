China Telecom Americas at Harvard College China Forum: Exploration and Innovation--From China to Overseas

BOSTON, April 18, 2019 On April 14th, China Telecom Americas hosted a fireside chat, called "Exploration and Innovation—From China to Overseas," at Harvard College China Forum 2019. Steven Tan, President of China Telecom Americas, attended and interacted with all the participants to discuss how to explore global markets.

As the largest international subsidiary of China Telecom Corporation in the world, China Telecom Americas delivers a comprehensive global telecom service based on cutting-edge technology, exceptional customer service, and a visionary approach to international telecommunications.

China Telecom Americas remains committed to serving its worldwide customer base through continued investments in expansion and upgrading of its global network infrastructure. "China Telecom Americas is a facilitator in the quick-growth information society. We provide a backbone network to achieve large-scale data transmission between countries and to benefit overseas companies," said Steven Tan. Now, China Telecom Americas has become one of the leading international operators.

Gaining an understanding of the different cultures involved in a global team is also an essential part of globalization plans. "China Telecom Americas is an extremely diverse group of people who come from different backgrounds and industries," said Mr. Tan. "With localized management, we want to make sure all members of this global team feel like a true part of it."

"Corporate social responsibility is one of the philosophies that help a company be socially accountable in the overseas market. Being a socially responsible company can improve our reputation and help it to stand out from the competition; therefore, giving back to the community has been an integral part of our company," said Mr. Tan. In the past years, China Telecom Americas was actively supportive and involved in a series of community activities.

"We believe that, as a leading provider of integrated communications, China Telecom Americas must follow our global operations plans step by step, provide secure, reliable, and global network services that advance global business communications, connecting the world," Mr. Tan concluded.

