China Yuchai Receives Massive Order of Heavy-Duty Truck Engines From JAC

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Yuchai International Limited ( NYSE: CYD) ("China Yuchai" or the "Company") a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines for on- and off-road applications in China through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), announced today it won an order for 100 heavy-duty truck engines from Jianghuai Heavy Duty Truck ("JAC HD Truck").

This large order is mainly for Yuchai's YCK08 and YCK11 engines to power JAC HD Truck's 8×4 heavy-duty trucks and dump trucks as well as JAC HD Truck's 6×4 semi-trailers. Additionally, Yuchai's YCK11 and YCK12 engines will also power JAC HD Truck's 6×4 semi-trailers. These vehicles are expected to be deployed in Anhui, Jiangsu, Shandong and Hebei Provinces, and other key domestic logistics areas.

The partnership with JAC HD Truck has a long history and now is extending to National VI-compliant models YCS04, YCK05, YCS06, YCK08, YCK11 and YCK12 diesel engines.



With low fuel consumption, low noise, and high reliability, Yuchai engines have won unanimous recognition by JAC HD Truck and its customers. Since beginning of this year, JAC's heavy-duty trucks powered by Yuchai engines have been particularly well received by their customers in northern China.

Weng Ming Hoh, President of China Yuchai, commented, "This new order from JAC HD Truck is a testament to the performance and quality of our National VI engines to meet the needs of one of China's large commercial vehicle manufacturers, its distributors and end user customers. Our conventional products continue to generate high interest among customers."

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of a wide variety of light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine and agriculture applications in China. GYMCL also produces diesel power generators. The engines produced by GYMCL range from diesel to natural gas and hybrid engines. Through its regional sales offices and authorized customer service centers, GYMCL distributes its engines directly to auto OEMs and retailers and provides maintenance and retrofitting services throughout China. Founded in 1951, GYMCL has established a reputable brand name, strong research and development team and significant market share in China with high-quality products and reliable after-sales support. In 2021, GYMCL sold 456,791 engines and is recognized as a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines in China. For more information, please visit http://www.cyilimited.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

