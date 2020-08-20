China Zenix Auto International Reports 2020 First Quarter Financial Results

ZHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTC: ZXAIY) ("Zenix Auto" or "the Company"), the largest commercial vehicle wheel manufacturer in China in both the aftermarket and OEM market by sales volume, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights

First Quarter 2020:

Revenue was RMB320.8 million ( US$45.3 million ), down 52.1% year-over-year

( ), down 52.1% year-over-year Sales to the Chinese OEM market decreased by 51.9% year-over-year

Sales of aluminum wheels accounted for 10.1% of total sales

Net loss and total comprehensive loss was RMB60.6 million ( US$8.6 million ) with basic and diluted loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") of RMB1.17 (US$0.17) compared with net loss and total comprehensive loss of RMB4.5 million for the first quarter of 2019 with basic and diluted loss per ADS of RMB0.09 in the first quarter of 2019.

Mr. Junqiu Gao, Deputy CEO and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Zenix Auto, commented, "The results of the first quarter of 2020 reflect the unprecedented challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The automotive industry has been disrupted as restrictions and lockdowns affected customers, entire supply chains, workers, and service networks. Our operations were effectively shut down from the Chinese New Year to late March 2020. However, the economy and our operations gradually began to improve in April."

Mr. Martin Cheung, CFO of Zenix Auto, commented, "We maintained our strong cash base with bank balances and fixed bank deposits of approximately US$163 million as of March 31, 2020. We will continue to focus on maintaining our financial strength during this troublesome period."

2020 First Quarter Results

Revenue for the first quarter was RMB320.8 million (US$45.3 million) compared to RMB669.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in revenue on a year-over-year basis was mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent unprecedented lockdown and travel bans significantly disrupted the Company's Chinese OEM, domestic aftermarket and international markets as well as the Company's production and procurement.

Sales to the Chinese OEM market were RMB168.4 million (US$23.8 million) compared to RMB350.4 million in the same quarter of 2019. Total unit sales in the OEM market decreased by 50.2% year-over-year during the first quarter of 2019.

Aftermarket sales in China were RMB104.8 million (US$14.8 million) from RMB240.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. Total unit sales in the aftermarket decreased by 49.0% year-over-year.

International sales were RMB47.6 million (US$6.7 million) compared to sales of RMB78.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. Total unit sales in the international sales decreased by 30.2% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2020.

The decrease in sales in all three segments was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and our supply chain.

In the first quarter of 2020, Chinese OEM sales, domestic aftermarket sales and international sales contributed 52.5%, 32.7% and 14.8% of revenue, respectively.

Sales of tubed steel wheels comprised 38.8% of the first quarter revenue compared to 42.7% in the same quarter in 2019. Tubeless steel wheel sales represented 46.0% of the first quarter revenue compared to 43.6% in the same quarter of 2019. Sales of aluminum wheels accounted for 10.1% of the first quarter revenue, compared to 9.0% in the same quarter a year ago.

First quarter gross loss was RMB2.1 million (US$0.3 million), compared to a gross profit of RMB81.2 million in the same quarter in 2019. The negative gross margin in the first quarter was mainly due to the significant drop in sales volume, lower production utilization rate and wider than normal price cut following the unprecedented impact from COVID-19 outbreak.

Selling and distribution expenses decreased by 35.2% to RMB25.6 million (US$3.6 million) from RMB39.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in selling and distribution costs was primarily due to lower sales in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the same quarter last year. As a percentage of revenue, selling and distribution costs were 8.0% in the first quarter, compared to 5.9% in the same quarter a year ago. The increase in selling and distribution costs as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to significantly lower sales in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the same quarter last year.

Research and development ("R&D") expenses decreased by 11.1% to RMB11.9 million (US$1.7 million), compared to RMB13.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. R&D as a percentage of revenue was 3.7% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 2.0% in the same quarter a year ago. The increase in R&D as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to significantly lower sales in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the same quarter last year. In addition, the Company entered into a large R&D contract with a leading research institute in Beijing during the first quarter. The Company continues to maintain new product development programs associated with new material development, new product design, and new production equipment development.

Administrative expenses were RMB31.2 million (US$4.4 million), increased by 9.1% from RMB28.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase of administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the same quarter last year was primarily due to higher healthcare expenses and personal protective equipment expenditures in response to the aftermath of COVID-19 outbreak. As a percentage of revenue, administrative expenses were 9.7%, compared to 4.3% of revenue in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to significantly lower sales in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the same quarter last year.

Net loss and total comprehensive loss were RMB60.6 million (US$8.6 million) in the first quarter compared to net loss and total comprehensive loss of RMB4.5 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Basic and diluted loss per ADS were RMB1.17 (US$0.17) compared to basic and diluted loss per ADS of RMB0.09 in the first quarter of 2019.

In the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded net cash outflow from operating activities of RMB24.6 million (US$3.5 million) compared with a net cash outflow of RMB37.6 million in the first quarter of 2019.

During the first quarter of 2020 and 2019, the weighted average number of ordinary shares was 206.5 million and the weighted average number of ADSs was 51.6 million.

As of March 31, 2020, Zenix Auto had bank balances and cash of RMB863.7 million (US$122.0 million) and fixed bank deposits with a maturity period over three months of RMB290.0 million (US$41.0 million). Account receivables were RMB225.3 million (US$31.8). Total bank borrowings were RMB558.0 million (US$78.8 million). Total equity attributable to owners of the Company was RMB2,373.2 million (US$335.2 million).

Exchange Rate Information

The United States dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.0808 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate as of March 31, 2020 in The City of New York, and for cable transfers of RMB as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The percentages stated are calculated based on RMB amounts.

About China Zenix Auto International Limited



China Zenix Auto International Limited is the largest commercial vehicle wheel manufacturer in China in both the aftermarket and OEM market by sales volume. The Company offers approximately 883 series of aluminum wheels, tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels in the aftermarket and OEM markets in China and internationally. The Company's customers include large PRC commercial vehicle manufacturers, and it also exports products to over 62 distributors in more than 25 countries worldwide. With six large, strategically located manufacturing facilities in multiple regions across China, the Company has a designed annual production capacity of approximately 15.5 million units of steel and aluminum wheels as of March 31, 2020. For more information, please visit: www.zenixauto.com/en.

Safe Harbor

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. The Company may make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these risks is included in our filings with the SEC. The consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the automobile industry in general, and the financial position and operating results of our company in particular, have been material in the first quarter of 2020, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

China Zenix Auto International Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Loss For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (RMB and US$ amounts expressed in thousands, except number of shares and per share data)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2019 2020 2020



RMB' 000 RMB' 000 US$' 000









Revenue

669,350 320,783 45,303 Cost of sales

(588,197) (322,874) (45,599) Gross profit(loss)

81,153 (2,091) (296) Other operating income

2,906 3,059 432 Net exchange (loss) gain

(1,260) 72 10 Selling and distribution costs

(39,469) (25,565) (3,610) Research and development expenses

(13,335) (11,855) (1,674) Administrative expenses

(28,624) (31,217) (4,409) Finance costs

(5,892) (5,985) (845) Loss before taxation

(4,521) (73,582) (10,392) Income tax credit

22 13,018 1,839









Loss and total comprehensive loss

for the period

(4,499) (60,564) (8,553) Earnings per share







Basic

(0.02) (0.29) (0.04) Diluted

(0.02) (0.29) (0.04)









Earnings per ADS







Basic

(0.09) (1.17) (0.17) Diluted

(0.09) (1.17) (0.17)









Shares

206,500,000 206,500,000 206,500,000 ADSs

51,625,000 51,625,000 51,625,000

China Zenix Auto International Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (RMB and US$ amounts expressed in thousands)





December 31,

2019

March 31,

2020

March 31,

2020



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$' 000 ASSETS











Current Assets











Inventories

129,641

187,480

26,477 Trade and other receivables and

prepayments

596,359

467,953

66,088 Pledged bank deposits

14,900

16,500

2,330 Fixed bank deposits with maturity

period over three months

290,000

290,000

40,956 Bank balances and cash

906,840

863,701

121,978 Total current assets

1,937,740

1,825,634

257,829













Non-Current Assets











Property, plant and equipment

1,076,731

1,041,641

147,108 Right-of-use assets

357,599

355,243

50,170 Deposit paid for acquisition of

PPE

61,618

61,618

8,702 Long–term prepayments

-

15,000

2,118 Deferred tax assets

54,641

66,962

9,457 Intangible assets

17,000

17,000

2,401 Total non-current assets

1,567,589

1,557,464

219,956 Total assets

3,505,329

3,383,098

477,785













EQUITY AND LIABILITIES











Current Liabilities











Trade and other payables and

accruals

410,764

361,532

51,058 Amount due to a shareholder

10,557

-

- Taxation payable

982

-

- Bank borrowings

558,000

558,000

78,805 Total current liabilities

980,303

919,532

129,863













Deferred tax liabilities

85,150

84,453

11,927 Deferred income

6,106

5,907

834 Total non-current liabilities

91,256

90,360

12,761 Total liabilities

1,071,559

1,009,892

142,624













EQUITY











Share capital

136

136

19 Paid in capital

392,076

392,076

55,372 Reserves

2,041,558

1,980,994

279,770 Total equity attributable to owners

of the company

2,433,770

2,373,206

335,161 Total equity and liabilities

3,505,329

3,383,098

477,785

China Zenix Auto International Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended March 31, 2020 (RMB and US$ amounts expressed in thousands)





Three Months Ended OPERATING ACTIVITIES March 31, 2020



RMB

'000

US$

'000 Loss before taxation (73,582)

(10,392) Adjustments for:







Depreciation of right-of-use assets 2,356

333

Depreciation of property plant and equipment 35,090

4,956

Release of deferred income (199)

(28)

Finance costs 5,985

845

Interest income (2,857)

(403) Operating cash flows before movements in working capital (33,207)

(4,689)









Increase in inventories (57,839)

(8,168) Decrease in trade and other receivables and prepayments 113,676

16,054 Decrease in trade and other payables and accruals (49,232)

(6,953) Cash used in operations (26,602)

(3,756) Interest received 2,981

421 PRC income tax paid (982)

(139) NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (24,603)

(3,474) INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Placement of pledged bank deposits

(80,600)

(11,383) Withdrawal of pledged bank deposits

79,000

11,157 Placement of fixed bank deposits with maturity periods over three months (160,000)

(22,596) Withdrawal of fixed bank deposits with maturity periods over three months 160,000

22,596 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (1,600)

(226) FINANCING ACTIVITIES





New bank borrowings raised 340,000

48,017 Repayment of bank borrowings (340,000)

(48,017) Interest paid (5,985)

(845) Repayment to a shareholder

(10,557)

(1,491) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (16,542)

(2,336) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (42,745)

(6,036) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 906,840

128,070 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (394)

(56) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year 863,701

121,978













