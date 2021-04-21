Chinafy Joins Alibaba Cloud Partner Network

HONG KONG, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinafy announces today that it has joined the Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner Network.

This partnership enables global multinationals, e-commerce, travel, and technology companies improved access to website acceleration and SEO performance in China, a faster go-to-market strategy, and content delivery via a more extensive near-China CDN network.

For Alibaba Cloud customers with websites, they now have a streamlined option to leverage Chinafy's intelligent resource optimization platform and accelerate both onshore, and offshore web performance in China.

For Chinafy customers, they now have the option to elect Alibaba Cloud's extensive content delivery network and Alibaba's China Gateway Consulting services as part of their web optimization process with Chinafy.

"With the depth of Alibaba Cloud's local expertise, vast infrastructure and multiple points-of-presence, Chinafy is able to offer improved performance, and reliability for businesses looking to grow in China" - Kevin Lepsoe, CEO of Chinafy.

For more information about Alibaba Cloud Partner Network, please visit https://www.alibabacloud.com/partner

For more information about Chinafy Partners and how to become a partner, please visit https://www.chinafy.com/partners

About Alibaba Cloud

Alibaba Cloud, founded in 2009, is a global leader in cloud computing and artificial intelligence, providing services to thousands of enterprises, developers, and government organizations in more than 200 countries and regions. Committed to the success of its customers, Alibaba Cloud provides reliable and secure cloud computing and data processing capabilities as a part of its online solutions. Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group.

About Chinafy

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Chinafy (www.chinafy.com) is on a mission to put the world's second-largest economy within reach for global companies everywhere with their Web Performance Solutions for China. Chinafy's platform accelerates, optimizes, and protects any internet property for delivery in China without adding hardware or manually modifying a line of code. By combining intelligent China-specific resource optimizations, with a multi-layered infrastructure, internet properties are able to achieve significant improvements in performance, a decrease in bounce rates, and an increase in conversions in China in a more cost-effective, results-driven way.

