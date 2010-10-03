China's Auto Revolution, 2018 - China Poised to Become Major Auto Exporter
The report provides an in-depth review of the Chinese automobile market. It discusses major players and thoroughly analyzes major developments in the auto industry of China. The report provides forecasts for the Chinese auto market.
China is poised to emerge as a major auto exporter, shaking up the global auto market, according to this report. The country is already the biggest global producer and buyer of automobiles.
The report, China's Auto Revolution, says that during the next decade, Chinese automakers will aggressively push to sell their vehicles in international markets. In addition, there will be an upsurge of exports of vehicles from China produced by top global auto manufacturers.
The automobile production capacity in China is growing, but the domestic market is getting saturated, said the lead author of the report. This has made it imperative for automakers with plants in China to seek auto buyers in other markets. China produces a bevy of vehicles, ranging from luxury brands for the developed markets to low-cost vehicles for the developing countries.
According to the report, virtually every major global automaker has set up shop in China. These automakers are producing vehicles for both the domestic Chinese market and well as for exports to international markets. China today produces more electric vehicles than the rest of the world combined, the report said. The bulk of these vehicles so far have catered to the domestic market.
Chinese automakers are focusing on adding advanced capabilities to their vehicles to be more competitive on the global stage, the report said. China is accelerating its efforts to become a world leader in self-driving vehicles. These will be intelligent and connected vehicles that will improve transport efficiency and meet energy-saving and emission-reduction targets.
The report also points out that the Chinese government has been very protective of the domestic auto industry with high tariffs on imported vehicles and limits on foreign ownership of domestic manufacturing. As it now seeks to expand internationally, the government is easing the tariffs as well as ownership requirements.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2.0 Introduction
2.1 Definitions
2.2 Market Overview
2.2.1 Background
2.2.2 Market Trends
2.2.3 Growth
2.2.4 China's Auto Import Tariffs
3.0 Passenger Car Market Overview
3.1 Passenger Car Sales
3.2 Passenger Car Sales by Engine Capacity
3.3 Passenger Car Sales by Regional Brands
3.4 Passenger Car Sales by Vehicle Types
3.5 Domestic Passenger Sales Tax
4.0 Commercial Vehicle Market
4.1 Trucks
4.2 Buses
5.0 Foreign Ownership
5.1 The 50:50 Rule
5.2 Rollback of Foreign Ownership Limits
5.3 Chinese-Branded Cars
5.4 Auto Exports from China
6.0 Electric Vehicle Sales
6.1 Overview
6.2 Passenger Electric Vehicles
6.3 Commercial Electric Vehicles
7.0 Factors Driving EV Sales
7.1 Reducing Urban Pollution
7.2 Making Chinese Auto Industry Competitive
7.2.1 Subsidies to EV Buyers
7.2.2 Manufacturing Incentives to EV companies
8.0 Foreign Automakers
8.1 Overview
8.2 BMW
8.3 Daimler
8.4 Ford
8.5 General Motors
8.6 Honda
8.7 Hyundai
8.8 Kia
8.9 Mazda
8.10 Mitsubishi
8.11 Nissan
8.12 PSA
8.13 Renault
8.14 Tesla
8.15 Toyota
8.16 Volkswagen
8.17 Other Non-Chinese Automakers
8.17.1 FCA Group
8.17.2 Jaguar Land Rover
8.17.3 Subaru
8.17.4 Suzuki
9.0 Autonomous & Connected Vehicles
9.1 Autonomous Driving
9.2 China's Satellite Navigation System
9.3 Baidu's Apollo and DuerOS Platforms
9.3.1 Apollo
9.3.2 DuerOS
9.4 Baidu Partnerships
9.4.1 BAIC Group
9.4.2 BYD and Dadao
9.4.3 Ford
9.5 Road Tests
9.5.1 Chinese Automakers
9.5.2 Daimler
9.6 Ride Hailing & Sharing Services
9.6.1 Didi Auto Alliance
9.6.2 Zotye & Ford Smart Mobility MoU
9.6.3 Volvo-Uber
10.0 Chinese Automakers
10.1 Overview
10.2 BAIC Group
10.2.1 Introduction
10.2.2 Auto Brands
10.2.3 BAIC Motor Vehicle Units
10.3 Brilliance Auto Group
10.3.1 Introduction
10.3.2 Joint Ventures
10.4 BYD Auto
10.4.1 Introduction
10.4.2 Auto Brands
10.4.3 Denza
10.5 Chery Automobile
10.5.1 Introduction
10.5.2 Vehicles
10.5.3 Joint Ventures
10.6 Changan Auto
10.6.1 Introduction
10.6.2 Joint Ventures
10.7 Dongfeng
10.7.1 Introduction
10.7.2 Joint Ventures
10.8 FAW
10.8.1 Introduction
10.8.2 FAW Car Company Limited
10.8.3 FAW-Audi
10.8.4 Joint Ventures
10.9 GAC Motor
10.9.1 Introduction
10.9.2 U.S. Plans
10.9.3 Joint Ventures
10.10 Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd.
10.10.1 Introduction
10.10.2 Volvo Cars
10.10.3 Zhi Dou
10.10.4 Lynk & Co.
10.10.5 London Electric Vehicle Company
10.10.6 Lotus Cars
10.10.7 Proton Holdings
10.10.8 Daimler
10.10.9 Geely Buses and Trucks
10.10.10 GV Automobile Technology Co., Ltd.
10.11 Great Wall Motor
10.11.1 Introduction
10.11.2 Spotlight Automotive
10.12 JAC Motors
10.12.1 Introduction
10.12.2 JAC-Nio
10.12.3 JAC Volkswagen
10.12.4 Upcoming Commercial Vehicles Joint Venture
10.13 JMC
10.13.1 Introduction
10.13.2 Joint Ventures
10.14 SAIC
10.14.1 Introduction
10.14.2 Joint Ventures
10.15 Zotye Auto
10.15.1 Zotye Ford
10.15.2 Zotye-Ford Mobility JV
10.16 Other Automakers
10.16.1 Byton
10.16.2 Hawtai Motor Group
10.16.3 Nio
11.0 Market Size and Forecasts
11.1 Market Size
11.2 Passenger Vehicle Sales
11.2.1 Total Passenger Vehicle Sales Forecast
11.2.2 Battery-Electric Passenger Vehicle Sales Forecast
11.2.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle Sales
11.2.4 Non-Battery Vehicle Sales
11.3 Passenger Vehicle Revenue
11.3.1 Total Passenger Vehicle Revenue Forecast
11.3.2 Battery-Electric Vehicle Revenue Forecast
11.3.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle Revenue Forecast
11.3.4 Non-Battery Vehicle Revenue Forecast
12.0 Conclusions
13.0 Findings of the Study
