China's Chun Hui Senior High School Celebrates 110th Anniversary and Establishes Two Foundations to Support Its Development

SHAOXING, China, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet at Chun Hui Senior High School in China's Zhejiang province on its 110th anniversary. On December 2, Chun Hui Senior High School, which is located alongside Baima Lake at the foot of Xiangshan Mountain, celebrated its 110th birthday. At the same time, the Chunhui Middle School Education Foundation and the Chunhui Chunlan Alumni Foundation were established to facilitate the educational development of the school.

On that day, more than 4,000 alumni from around the world as well as teachers and students gathered to celebrate the 110th anniversary, adding vitality to the more than century-old famous school as it enters a new era.

Notably, during the preparation for the school's anniversary, many enthusiastic alumni and people of vision expressed their gratitude to and concern for the school in the form of donations to support the school's further development. Three alumni, Hu Guocan, Zhang Zili and Gu Jianbo, donated 3 million yuan to their alma mater to set up an innovative education fund. Li Shunlai donated 6 million yuan to set up an education award fund in his name. Zhao Yinfeng, who graduated from Chun Hui Senior High School in 1994, donated 5 million yuan to establish the Chunhui Literature Awards. Chunhui Group donated 1.1 million yuan in celebration of the school's anniversary.

Commenting on the school's 110th anniversary celebration, Principal Li Peiming said that teachers, students and alumni had gathered here to talk about friendship and the future, to trace the history of the school back to its humble beginnings, as well as to follow in the footsteps of predecessors and lead the future generations, while being open to meaningful advice, gathering wisdom and realizing their dreams.

Mr. Li added, the 110th anniversary heralds the beginning of the school's new decade, while moving forward with the times remains the school's eternal mission.

During the past 110 years, Chun Hui Senior High School has built a strong humanistic heritage, laid a solid foundation for its position as a prestigious school and lived up to its description, "Nankai High School in North China, and Chun Hui Senior High School in South China", becoming one of the birthplaces of modern Chinese education and literature.

Over the past 110 years, generations of students at Chun Hui Senior High School, a local school for secondary education in Shaoxing, have been models of the spirit and culture of the school and have fulfilled this role with diligence and perseverance, in line with the school's mission of keeping pace with the times. Ideally situated in a quiet locale nestled between a mountain and a river, the school has made great contributions to local education and has developed many talents for the country.

While affirming the school's achievements, Ma Weiguang, Secretary of the Shaoxing Municipal Committee of the CPC, also expressed the wish that Chun Hui Senior High School set new goals and write a new chapter in the next decade, and, given its advantageous geographical location along the Hangzhou-Ningbo corridor, remain at the forefront of Shaoxing's efforts to be a leader in terms of the quality of education in the region.

